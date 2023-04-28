Grizzlies vs. Lakers Game 6: Live streams, how to watch NBA Playoffs 2023

The Los Angeles Lakers and Memphis Grizzlies are still in a "war" to decide which team will make it to the NBA Playoffs 2023 Round 2. If you don't want to miss the upcoming matchup, keep reading because we will show you how to watch Grizzlies vs. Lakers Game 5 live streams and the schedule!

The Lakers are leading the series 3-2, and they are one match away from pushing the Grizzlies out of the race. It is a do-or-die situation for Ja Morant and the rest of the Grizzlies. They will bid farewell to this year's trophy if they don't win it today. It will surely be a matchup you don't want to miss, especially if you are a basketball fan!

Lakers lead 3-2.

How to watch Grizzlies vs. Lakers Game 6 online?

Fans who don't want to miss out on seeing if LeBron James and his team could push Morant out of the playoff race will get in front of their screens to watch the action. You could either watch the game on TV, or there are also online live streams that you can follow on your PC, tablet, or smartphone.

So, how to watch Grizzlies vs. Lakers Game 5? If you want to watch it on your TV, the competition will air on TNT. If you have cable TV, you can follow the action with the commentary of some of the biggest NBA legends of all time.

You can also watch the games on online streaming platforms, like ESPN+ or Sling. However, you might not be able to access these sites from your country. Don't worry; we have a solution for you! VPNs are the go-to option for those who want to watch streams from different countries. Some services like NordVPN, ExpressVPN, and Surfshark will let you access the live stream from anywhere in the world with discounted prices!

Lakers vs. Grizzlies schedule

Today, the Lakers and Grizzlies will face each other for the sixth time in the series. The Lakers are leading the series with a score of 3-2, and below, you can find all the previous results, including the time information for today's game! If the Lakers grab a win today, there won't be a seventh match as they will close out the series to move on to the NBA Playoffs 2023 Round 2.

Game 1: Lakers | 128 - 112 | Grizzlies

Game 2: Grizzlies | 103 - 93 | Lakers

Game 3: Lakers | 111 - 101 | Grizzlies

Game 4: Lakers | 117 - 111| Grizzlies

Game 5: Grizzlies | 116 - 99 | Lakers

Game 6: April 28 at 10:30 p.m. New York time, 7:30 p.m. Los Angeles time, 3:30 a.m. London time (April 29), 8:30 p.m. Mexico City time, 11:30 a.m. Tokyo time (April 29)

Game 7*: April 30, TBD

