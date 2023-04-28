MotoGP 2023 Spain: Live streams, Schedule, how to watch online?

Onur Demirkol
Apr 28, 2023
MotoGP 2023 Spain has recently started, and the big race will take place on Sunday. Until then, there will be practice sessions, Q1, Q2, sprint, and WUP. If you don't want to miss any of the action, keep reading because below you will find all the information you need about MotoGP 2023 Spain schedule, live streams, and how to watch online!

MotoGP heads back to Europe after the Americas GP. The Spanish MotoGP is the fourth race of the season. It started with two testing races in Malaysia and Portugal. The first official race of the season took place in Portugal, and bikers went to Argentina and lastly visited the United States. It is now time to head back to Europe after two races in North and South America.

Aprilia

How to watch MotoGP 2023 Spain: Live streams, TV

Luckily, MotoGP will provide a live feed for the race so that you won't miss any of the action, even if you can't watch it live. Of course, watching the competition is always better. If you are thinking of watching it on TV, BT Sport will cover the event.

Besides, you can also prefer online live streams. European streaming platforms like ORF Tvthek and Servus TV will broadcast the race in German, while Belgium's RTBF Auvio will do it free in French. This doesn't mean that there won't be any English streamers. You can watch the race on NBC, REV TV, and ITV online in English.

There might be geo restrictions according to the country you want to watch the race from, but that is not an unsolvable issue. Try NordVPN to catch the action and watch the race from anywhere in the world at a 63% discount! You can also look at other industry leaders like ExpressVPN or Surfshark, too. Get great deals for yearly memberships and watch any live stream worldwide without any issues.

MotoGP 2023 Spain Schedule

Now, it is time to reveal the MotoGP 2023 Spain schedule, including dates and times. However, you might have to use a time converter tool as all the information below is in Spanish local time. Convert Spanish time to your local time to plan your weekend accordingly. The big race is on Sunday, and you might not want to miss that! Here are all the MotoGP 2023 Spain schedule and time information you need to know:

April 28

  • Practice 1: 10:45 
  • Practice 2: 10:45

April 29

  • Free Practice: 10:10
  • Q1: 10:50
  • Q2: 11:15
  • Sprint: 15:00

April 30

  • WUP: 10:45
  • Race: 15:00
