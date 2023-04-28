Which operating system is best for a VPS OS, Linux or Windows?

Looking for the best VPS OS for beginners? Here's a comprehensive guide to help you compare the features of different options available today.

While most people are familiar with VPNs and their use cases, only a few know about VPN's more powerful and secure software brother, VPS.

VPS or Virtual Private Server is a virtual computer that you can use for a variety of online purposes, such as software development, gaming, trading, and more. To understand VPS, imagine a big storage room located in another country, which we'll name the Main Vault. In the Main Vault, you can store up to 5 Exabytes (EB), which is equivalent to one billion gigabytes (GB).

If your company doesn't have this much data to store, you can lend the enormous storage space to other entities by setting up strong and secure separators to divide the Main Vault into, for example, 100 isolated departments.

But with virtualization technology, you can divide the Main Vault into isolated mini vaults, which we'll call VVaults. A VVault (V is for virtual) is a virtual server originating from the main physical server, the Main Vault, but has its operating system. This means that although all VVaults use the Main Vault's hardware to function, they are 100% independent of each other.

Linux VPS OS vs Windows VPS OS

When it comes to choosing the right VPS OS, there are two options to consider: Linux VPS and Windows VPS. Linux VPS is a VPS running on the Linux operating system, while Windows VPS runs on the Windows operating system. To determine which OS is best for you, you need to learn about their features.

Linux is a free and open-source operating system renowned for its agility in software development. Its open-source nature makes it the safest and most flexible operating system. The Linux community consists of expert developers who can detect and block malicious attacks in minutes. While some believe that using Linux requires knowledge of command lines, that's not entirely true. It depends on your daily tasks. You don't have to open the Linux terminal to surf the web, send emails, or complete your work projects. But if you need to test and compile new software or want to tweak OS setups and configurations, you need to know basic coding to use a Linux terminal.

Windows, on the other hand, is a closed-source operating system that's popular for its easy-to-use Graphical User Interface (GUI). Most companies use Windows OS because of its compatibility with robust, productive software such as Office 365, Dropbox, Microsoft OneNote, OneDrive, etc. Regarding speed and performance, Windows comes in second compared to Linux. Windows OS is high-maintenance software that doesn't perform well on old hardware. However, you don't have to learn a single command line to navigate through its interface. You can use Windows without much direction, even if you're a complete tech beginner. And if you run into any technical issues, you can contact Microsoft's 24/7 expert support team.

The only drawback to Windows OS is that because it's widely used, it has become the perfect target for hackers. But installing a powerful antivirus can protect your data against cybercrooks. Regarding pricing, Windows is not free, but when you purchase a Windows VPS, the OS is already installed and ready to go.

Pricing

When it comes to pricing, Linux is generally cheaper than Windows. Linux is open-source software, which means it's free to use and distribute. However, if you need commercial support for your Linux VPS, you may have to pay for it. On the other hand, Windows is not free, but when you purchase a Windows VPS, the OS is already installed and ready to go, which can save you time and effort.

Security considerations

One thing to keep in mind is that while Linux VPS is generally more secure than Windows VPS, it requires more technical knowledge to operate. If you're not comfortable with command-line interfaces and programming, you may find Linux challenging to use. Windows VPS, on the other hand, is more user-friendly and easier to operate, but it's also more vulnerable to security threats.

In addition to Linux and Windows, there are other VPS OS options available, such as FreeBSD and Solaris. However, these are less commonly used and may not offer the same level of support and compatibility as Linux and Windows.

At the end of the day, choosing the best VPS OS for beginners requires careful consideration of your specific needs and priorities. By weighing the pros and cons of each option and evaluating their features and compatibility with your applications, you can choose the right VPS OS that meets your requirements and helps you achieve your online goals.

