Bing AI Chatbot set to integrate ads

Mar 30, 2023
Microsoft's Bing chatbot, powered by AI technology, is set to feature ads in its chat experience. While the exact nature of these ads has yet to be finalized, Microsoft corporate vice president Yusuf Mehdi confirmed in a blog post on Wednesday that the company is "exploring placing ads in the chat experience".

Users have reported seeing ads embedded in responses to their questions, which are clearly labeled as sponsored responses, but it remains unclear what the user is viewing and whether they can ask for non-sponsored results.

There are many users on Twitter like Deedy, who have experienced the integration of ads into Bing AI.

Will Bing AI ads impact user experience?

Microsoft is considering expanding hover experiences, placing rich captions from its partners, and embedding more ads in the future. With over 100 million daily active users, Bing presents a significant opportunity for advertisers, particularly with one-third of those users being new to the platform. However, the integration of ads could erode trust in Bing Chat.

The move to monetize the Bing chatbot is not surprising, and Microsoft is expected to continue exploring new ways to generate revenue from the service. While no one expects Microsoft or other companies to operate these expensive and computation-hungry language models out of the goodness of their hearts, a more innovative approach to advertising is required.

As more details emerge about Microsoft's plans for ad experiences within Bing, we will have a better idea of how they plan to balance the user experience with revenue generation. Whatever the future holds for Bing chatbot and its users, one thing is clear: transparency and honesty are essential to building and maintaining trust in the platform and its features.

Apart from the integration of ads, Bing AI is also getting a zoom-on-hover function - Image courtesy of Bing

As Bing chatbot expands its capabilities to include ads, Microsoft faces a delicate balancing act. While ads are an essential aspect of the business model, they must be integrated in a way that enhances rather than detracts from the user experience.

The integration of sponsored responses in chatbot's search results raises questions about transparency and honesty, requiring a more innovative approach to advertising. In this ever-changing landscape, companies that prioritize building and maintaining trust with their users are more likely to succeed in the long run.

  boris said on March 30, 2023 at 5:48 pm
    Reply

    And who could have predicted that? I knew from the beginning that they would start charging per search or embed ads.

