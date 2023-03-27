Microsoft is adding AI-generated content to Bing's search results

Microsoft continues to evolve Bing Chat and AI-powered services. Last week, Microsoft launched an update to Bing that is bringing AI-generated content to search results.

Up until now, Bing Chat, the AI chat companion, was separate from Bing Search, the traditional web search engine. Users had to select Bing Chat to communicate with the AI.

Microsoft announced the integration of AI content in Bing Search on the official Bing Blog. These additions are integrated into the organic search results, when users run searches on Bing.

The main two features are Knowledge Cards 2.0 and Stories.

Stories

Bing displays a Stories module when users run certain queries. For example, a search for Cubism or Impressionism returns the Stories module at the top of the page.

The feature provides users "with multiple ways to consume bite-sized information -- through text, images, video, and audio" according to Microsoft. A story consists of multiple slides, each with a sentence or two of text and audio or visual content.

Bing switches slides automatically and there is an option to listen to the information by toggling the mute icon at the top of the Stories module. A pause button is also available to stop the automatic switching of slides.

Microsoft Bing lists sources that it has used for the information, and users may follow these links to look up additional information on the subject.

The feature is available for a limited number of topics currently. Expressionism or classicism did not have the Stories module added to them during searches. Similarly, searches for other content, e.g., music genres, do not have Stories added to them currently.

Stories provide a quick rundown on certain topics, but it is clear that they do not work for every subject. A search for a restaurant or another store, unless iconic, might be examples where Stories comes to its limits. On the other hand, Stories could be expanded to provide information about a specific gadget, e.g., the latest iPhone or Samsung smartphone, directly on the Bing Search page.

Information that comes from AI needs to be verified, however, as AI has provided factually incorrect information in the past. Stories can't be turned off.

Knowledgegraph 2.0

Knowledgegraph 2.0 is the second new feature that is now powered to a degree by AI on Bing Search. The module is displayed to the right of the organic search results.

A search for Edinburg, for instance, displays the new content on the right. The information should help users topics of interests and may include "facts, image-based timelines, polls, actions, and related topics".

A search for Edinburgh, for example, may include AI generated information already. It expands the already existing Knowledgegraph, with additional content. The timeline feature provides a timeline of important events.

Bing does not show the updated information for many searches yet. It is likely that Microsoft is rolling these out slowly to gather feedback and avoid making costly mistakes.

Now You: what is your take on these new AI-generated content bits on Bing?

