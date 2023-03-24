Microsoft Bing: page visits and app downloads up since AI integration

Use of Microsoft Bing's search engine and the Bing apps on mobile have surged since the company launched the first Bing Chat version according to a Reuters report.

ADVERTISEMENT

The launch of Bing Chat has increased interest in Bing and the artificial intelligence feature that Microsoft added to the search engine. It was clear that page views and downloads would increase because of that, but it was not clear by how much, and whether it would reduce Google's lead significantly.

A Reuters report suggests that Bing page views increased by 15% from February 7 to March 20, 2023. Google at the same time saw a drop of 1%. While that may not look like much, a single percent of search traffic equates to millions of users. Google is still in a commanding lead globally. Statcounter sees Google dominate search with a market share of 93.7% as of February 2023. ä

ADVERTISEMENT

Microsoft Bing app downloads jumped as well since February. On February 4, Microsoft's Bing app was downloaded about 100,000 times. In the days and weeks that followed, the average download count jumped to 810,000. Google app downloads still dominate, but the company saw a slight decline in downloads from 2.98 million on February 4 to 2.91 million afterwards.

Reuters analyzed data provided by Similarweb. Similarweb data lists Google Search at 90.88% of the global search market, followed by Yahoo Search, which still has 3.18% of the market, and Bing, which has 2.98%. A 15% increase in page views may be enough to capture the second place, right after Google, in March 2023.

Microsoft managed to increase app downloads by more than 800% in just six weeks. It remains to be seen if Microsoft Bing page views and app downloads continue to growth in the coming months, or if most of the increased activity can be attributed to curiosity.

Closing Words

ADVERTISEMENT

Google did launch Bard earlier this week, but limits access to its AI service to certain geographical reasons and users. It seems unlikely that Bard's launch can reverse the trend on its own. If Google would unlock the limitations, and if Bard would prove to be useful, then it could be a factor.

For now, Microsoft seems to have the upper hand, and if Open AI manages to keep up the pace in regarding the release of new features, it could very well be the beginning of a downwards trend for Google and an upwards trend for Microsoft.

Much depends on whether Internet users believe that AI can improve their search experience in meaningful ways.

ADVERTISEMENT

Summary Article Name Microsoft Bing: page visits and app downloads up since AI integration Description Use of Microsoft Bing's search engine and the Bing apps on mobile have surged since the company launched the first Bing Chat version according to a Reuters report. Author Martin Brinkmann Publisher Ghacks Technology News Logo

Advertisement