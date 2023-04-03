Bing aims for better search credibility with new feature

Microsoft Bing is trying out a new feature that labels some search results with "Official Site" on the title. This is intended to help users distinguish the official website from others.

The tech giant continues to add more features to its highly popular search engine Bing. Now, users will be able to see which result points to an official website with a label, first spotted by the Twitter user @shemiadhikarath. The "Official Site" label will help users to find what they are looking for easily while pointing out a credible source.

Bing has started labeling some search results with 'Official Site' on their title.@rustybrick pic.twitter.com/8EO0VBxf8q — Shameem Adhikarath (@shemiadhikarath) March 26, 2023

Microsoft is currently testing the "Official Site" label in Bing

The feature hasn't been rolled out for every user as the company is currently testing it, and if it passes, then all users will be able to see the labels. If you can't see it, don't worry, I can't either.

Microsoft's obvious interest in AI has made the company reevaluate its future plans, concentrating more on Bing, especially after the Bing AI news. The tech giant wants to add more to increase the usage and popularity of its search engine. Thanks to Bing Chat, the search engine has gained a vast amount of new users, and now it is time to roll out new features to keep them on board.

With the integration of ChatGPT, Microsoft Bing Search app downloads had increased ten times in February. It ranked 160 in the Productivity apps category but then climbed up to the first spot after the integration. Considering the growing audience and user base, Microsoft plans to bring many more features soon, whether they are big or tiny, like the "Official Site" label.

Recently, Microsoft integrated image and video chat search options into Bing Chat. The AI tool is known for having distinct features like creating comparison tables, drawing text art, converting date and time, and more. It is still unclear whether Microsoft plans to roll out the new label feature on Bing any time soon.

