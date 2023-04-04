eBay listing leaks Microsoft Surface Dock 3 before launch

Onur Demirkol
Apr 4, 2023
Microsoft
The upcoming Microsoft Surface Dock 3 is leaving the proprietary connector for USB-C and adding Thunderbolt 4. Moreover, the photos of the upcoming device were seen in an eBay listing.

According to a report from Windows Central, "Microsoft's upcoming 'Surface Dock 3' drops proprietary connector, adds Thunderbolt 4 support." Sources say that the device is codenamed Bergamo and is expected to launch soon, probably in the upcoming weeks. The report says the company plans to bring USB-C to replace the proprietary connector. Apart from the connector change and the new Thunderbolt 4, it also has a slimmer design.

Microsoft Surface Dock 3

The images of the upcoming Microsoft Surface Dock were leaked in a recent eBay listing. Windows Central says they can "confirm the devices in the photos are the real deal." It is expected to be the first Surface Dock to feature Thunderbolt 4 capable USB-C ports for better and faster data transfer speeds.

Microsoft Surface Dock 3

The new design looks slimmer and more "compact." As the leaked photos show, it features USB-A and USB-C ports in the front. However, it has the same layout as the Microsoft Surface Dock 2, with two USB-C ports, two USB-A ports, a 3.5mm headphone jack, an ethernet port, and a DC connector.

The Microsoft Surface Dock is an accessory designed to expand the connectivity options of your Surface device. It connects to your Surface via the Surface Connect cable and provides additional ports for peripherals such as external displays, mice, keyboards, printers, and more.

Microsoft rolled out Thunderbolt 4-compatible devices in 2022, which means that the company planned it way before. However, we don't know whether the upcoming Surface devices will support Microsoft's proprietary connector or the company will shift its focus entirely to USB-C.

Microsoft Surface Dock 3 might also support other devices, but we might have to wait for the official announcement for accurate information.

