Microsoft Security Copilot: Bulletproof your cybersecurity

Recently, Microsoft introduced its new Copilot feature at the "The Future of Work with AI" event. Now, the company wants to expand its span to cybersecurity with the Microsoft Security Copilot.

ADVERTISEMENT

Microsoft announced its new feature on Tuesday, a chatbot designed to help cybersecurity professionals find critical problems and fix them before they cause a bigger problem. The tech giant gave more information about Microsoft Security Copilot in a blog post.

It will be powered by OpenAI's newly-introduced LLM GPT-4, just like other Copilot features launched recently. Microsoft has been investing billions in OpenAI and wants to use its high-end technologies in its new products. Apart from GPT-4, the security service will also include a security-specific model that Microsoft developed.

"It can process 1,000 alerts and give you the two incidents that matter in seconds," said Vasu Jakkal, corporate vice president of security, compliance, identity, management, and privacy at Microsoft, told CNBC. She also added that the tool reverse-engineered a piece of malicious code for an analyst who didn't know how to do that.

ADVERTISEMENT

Microsoft Security Copilot can summarize security events with PowerPoint slides

In response to a text prompt that a user writes in, Microsoft Security Copilot can create PowerPoint slides summarizing security events, detail exposure to an active vulnerability, or specify the accounts involved in an exploit. Moreover, it won't use your data to train the AI model.

"I don't think anyone can guarantee zero hallucinations, but what we are trying to do through things like exposing sources, providing feedback, and grounding this in the data from your own context is ensuring that it's possible for folks to understand and validate the data they're seeing. In some of these examples, there's no correct answer, so having a probabilistic answer is significantly better for the organization and the individual doing the investigation," said Chang Kawaguchi, an AI security architect at Microsoft, in an interview with The Verge.

Microsoft didn't announce its pricing or plans. There is still a little more time until the chatbot launches for mass usage, but Microsoft engineers have already been using it for a while. It will be available for a small set of chosen clients first.

The tech giant recently launched the Microsoft Copilot feature for the 365 business apps. Copilot offers distinct features for some of the popular services like Outlook, Word, PowerPoint, Teams, and more.

ADVERTISEMENT

These AI-powered features are launched to make human life easier and offer a better user experience, and it looks like we will see more of them soon as most companies have turned their attention to the field.

ADVERTISEMENT

Advertisement