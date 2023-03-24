Find out the "hottest" tracks with YouTube Music Winter Recap 2023

Unlike Spotify, YouTube Music rolls out recaps seasonally, and the Winter 2023 Recap is now out for all users!
Onur Demirkol
Mar 24, 2023
We are almost at the end of Winter this year, and YouTube Music has started rolling out the Winter Recap 2023 with a couple of changes.

Users of music streaming platforms like YouTube Music or Spotify highly await yearly or seasonal recaps. Users want to know which song or genre they listened to the most, and sometimes they get surprised by the result. If you are a YouTube Music user and want to know more about your Winter 2022/3 Recap, open the app, and the message will greet you on your app's home screen.

9to5Google

How to check YouTube Music Winter 2023 Recap

Once you open the app, you will be greeted with a message saying: "Your Winter Recap is here." Tap on "Get your recap" to see every detail you need to know. You can see your top artists, tracks, genres, playlists, and albums. Just like earlier recaps, this one also comes with an Instagram-story-looking design and lets you see different stats on every page. It also highlights your "favorite live performance of winter, and the "stories" end with a page that gives you the stat on "total time" in minutes. You can either save or share each page easily.

YouTube Music has another cool feature, Google Photos' musical photo album integration. It gives your top song for winter months and displays an image from your gallery. The Winter Recap Playlist is also expected to roll out soon as the recap has hit the surface. You will be able to listen to your favorite tracks in one playlist and a couple of recommendations before we go into spring.

Spotify's recap feature works annually, and users wait for a year to see which track, genre, album, or artists they listen to during the year. On the other hand, YouTube Music doesn't let people wait that long and rolls out the recaps after every season. In three months, you will find your "Spring 2023 Recap" after opening the app.

YouTube also keeps on bringing new features to its music streaming app. Last month, the company announced its upcoming podcast support on YouTube Music. Recently, another feature revealed that you could automatically download your recently played songs.

