Listening to music is one of my favorite pastimes from the Golden oldies to the latest Trap YouTube has been a provider of thousands of hours of music. Google’s YouTube is one of the oldest video platforms where you can watch and upload some of your favorite videos. Some users have accounts where they share information and earn money through it. We can all agree that YouTube has been a great teacher to most of us.

When it comes to the information on YouTube the list is endless. As technology continues to change and upgrade most of the things we've used. It comes as no surprise that YouTube has added new features to make it bigger and better. Apparently, after a new update on Android devices, YouTube now allows an instant download of your recently played favorites.

This is some great news because I've had some challenges in the past when I've looked for a previously played song like a needle in a haystack. This new feature will auto-download the songs you’ll have played to your smartphone's music list to play later. The only disadvantage is that it's only available for Premium customers. Getting a premium account isn't such a bad idea after all.

YouTube music reportedly shows songs and album credits as you listen to your favorite music. They build the feature so that you can view the songs credits option while accessing the YouTube music overflow menu. The additional function is reportedly also only available for Android smart device users.

The feature allows you to download up to 200 recently played songs and unfortunately this option hasn't yet been extended to iOS users.

They also recently announced that you could create podcasts in the YouTube studio. In a recent tweet, they mentioned that: "Podcasts are a go! As new features on Studio desktop now allow you to create a new podcast and set an existing playlist as a podcast and additionally measure your podcast's performance." YouTube will also be launching a live, cover, and remix label under another performances tab.

Go ahead and check, as the feature may already be enabled on your device. This feature is definitely a game-changer as it allows users to do something they have wished for ages. YouTube has become an excellent platform for people to Showcase Talent and as well as earn money from their talent. The music industry contributes the most to the platform with millions of Musical videos uploaded to it annually.

