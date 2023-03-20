YouTube Music's New Update Can Auto-Download Recently Played Songs

YouTube Music's New Update Can Auto-Download Recently Played Songs
Zakhi Mgutshini
Mar 20, 2023
Updated • Mar 20, 2023
Apps
|
0

Listening to music is one of my favorite pastimes from the Golden oldies to the latest Trap  YouTube has been a provider of thousands of hours of music. Google’s YouTube is one of the oldest video platforms where you can watch and upload some of your favorite videos. Some users have accounts where they share information and earn money through it. We can all agree that YouTube has been a great teacher to most of us. 

YouTube Music's New Update Can Auto-Download Recently Played Songs

When it comes to the information on YouTube the list is endless. As technology continues to change and upgrade most of the things we've used. It comes as no surprise that YouTube has added new features to make it bigger and better. Apparently, after a new update on Android devices,  YouTube now allows an instant download of your recently played favorites. 

This is some great news because I've had some challenges in the past when I've looked for a previously played song like a needle in a haystack. This new feature will auto-download the songs you’ll have played to your smartphone's music list to play later. The only disadvantage is that it's only available for Premium customers. Getting a premium account isn't such a bad idea after all. 

ADVERTISEMENT

YouTube music reportedly shows songs and album credits as you listen to your favorite music. They build the feature so that you can view the songs credits option while accessing the YouTube music overflow menu. The additional function is reportedly also only available for Android smart device users. 

The feature allows you to download up to 200 recently played songs and unfortunately this option hasn't yet been extended to iOS users. 

They also recently announced that you could create podcasts in the YouTube studio. In a recent tweet, they mentioned that: "Podcasts are a go! As new features on Studio desktop now allow you to create a new podcast and set an existing playlist as a podcast and additionally measure your podcast's performance." YouTube will also be launching a live,  cover, and remix label under another performances tab. 

Go ahead and check, as the feature may already be enabled on your device. This feature is definitely a game-changer as it allows users to do something they have wished for ages.  YouTube has become an excellent platform for people to Showcase Talent and as well as earn money from their talent.  The music industry contributes the most to the platform with millions of Musical videos uploaded to it annually. 

YouTube Music's New Update Can Auto-Download Recently Played Songs

Advertisement

Related content

Popular Finance YouTubers Who Hyped Crypto Company FTX Are Being Sued

Popular Finance YouTubers Who Hyped Crypto Company FTX Are Being Sued
Be My Eyes Integrates GPT-4's Image Recognition Technology to Assist the Visually-Impaired

Be My Eyes Integrates GPT-4's Image Recognition Technology to Assist the Visually-Impaired
How to Set Up an Authentication App for Two-Factor Authentication on Twitter

How to Set Up an Authentication App for Two-Factor Authentication on Twitter
Twitter's Press Team Responds to Journalists with Poop Emoji: Impact of Elon Musk's Acquisition

Twitter's Press Team Responds to Journalists with Poop Emoji: Impact of Elon Musk's Acquisition
Western organizations have also taken a stand against TikTok as now BBC has advised staff to delete the app from corporate phones.

TikTok takes another hit: This time from BBC!
Crafting Effective AI Prompts: Tips and Best Practices

Crafting Effective AI Prompts: Tips and Best Practices

Previous Post: «
Next Post: «

Comments

There are no comments on this post yet, be the first one to share your thoughts!

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2023 - All rights reserved