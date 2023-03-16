Thunderbird 102.9.0 is a security update for the open source email client

The Thunderbird team has released a new stable version of the open source email client. Thunderbird 102.9.0 is a security and bug fix update.

ADVERTISEMENT

The new version of the email client is available already. Existing Thunderbird installations should receive the update automatically, if the automatic updates functionality has not been disabled by the administrator.

Some users may prefer to update the application manually. This is done by selecting Help > About Thunderbird, or by selecting the Settings icon in the new sidebar on the left.

Thunderbird displays the installed version in a small overlay window in the interface. The email client performs an update check and will download and install updates that it finds during the check.

ADVERTISEMENT

Thunderbird 102.9.0: the security fixes

Thunderbird 102.9.0 addresses 6 different security issues in the email program. The security issues have severity ratings of high and moderate, the aggregated rating is high.

Thunderbird's development team notes that many of the security issues "cannot be exploited through email in the Thunderbird product" because scripting is disabled when reading email. Thunderbird is based on Firefox code, and it inherits some of the vulnerabilities affecting Firefox because of that.

CVE-2023-25751: Incorrect code generation during JIT compilation

CVE-2023-28164: URL being dragged from a removed cross-origin iframe into the same tab triggered navigation

CVE-2023-28162: Invalid downcast in Worklets

CVE-2023-25752: Potential out-of-bounds when accessing throttled streams

CVE-2023-28163: Windows Save As dialog resolved environment variables

CVE-2023-28176: Memory safety bugs fixed in Thunderbird 102.9

Information about each of the vulnerabilities is provided on the Security Advisories website.

ADVERTISEMENT

The official release notes list four non-security fixes:

Notification about a sender's changed OpenPGP key was not immediately visible

TLS Certificate Override dialog did not appear when retrieving messages via IMAP using "Get Messages" context menu

Spellcheck dictionaries were missing from localized Thunderbird builds that should have included them

Tooltips for "Show/Hide" calendar toggle did not display

None of these appear to be serious issues.

The next major version of Thunderbird, which will include lots of changes, will be released later this year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now You: which version of Thunderbird do you run, if any?

ADVERTISEMENT

Summary Article Name Thunderbird 102.9.0 is a security update for the open source email client Description The Thunderbird team has released a new stable version of the open source email client. Thunderbird 102.9.0 is a security and bug fix update. Author Martin Brinkmann Publisher Ghacks Technology News Logo

Advertisement