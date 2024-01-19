AdGuard Temp Mail: new temporary email service launched

AdGuard, best known for its content blocking solutions, has launched a temporary email service. Temporary email, also known as disposable email, gives Internet users access to email addresses that they may use for a set period only.

Advanced temporary email services may give users more control over email addresses, for instance by allowing them to create accounts and linking the generated emails to these accounts, or by supporting multiple domain names or even custom domains.

Temporary email services may be used to sign-up to services and apps without revealing a personal or work email addresses. It is ideal to gain access to sites or apps that you don't trust fully or don't want linked to your personal email addresses.

These services should not be confused with email forwarding services such as Firefox Relay Simple Login, Email Protection by DuckDuckGo or AnonAddy. These generate forwarding emails that forward all emails to another email address by default.

Note that AdGuard Temp Mail is considered Beta at this stage by the developers.

AdGuard Temp Mail

AdGuard's Temp Email service keeps email addresses alive for at least 7 days. The service deletes email addresses after 7 days of inactivity. Inactivity refers to the user's inactivity. Opening the inbox resets the timer.

Individual emails are kept for 24 hours before they are deleted. Emails may be deleted manually at any time with a click on the trash icon after selecting them on the Temp Email website.

Visit the official website of the email generator. You may need to solve a "not a robot" captcha before the temporary email address is revealed on the page. You may receive emails from that moment on. There is no option to send emails from the temporary email address.

The page functions as the inbox at the same time. A default email from AdGuard is already in the inbox. It contains instructions and information about the service.

The Temp Email page saves a cookie to the system. This cookie is used to remember the generated email address. Clearing the cookies or selecting to generate a new email address on the Temp Email website will remove access to the previously generated email address. You may close the page and reopen it later to access the inbox again, provided that 7 days of inactivity have not passed yet.

Using the temporary email address is simple. Use the copy button on the Temp Email website to copy the email address to the Clipboard. You may now use it for sign-ups and other activities that require an email address.

Temporary email services may be blocked by services on the Internet. This is the case especially for services that use a single domain. The majority of Internet sites do not block temporary email addresses, but some do. It is likely that AdGuard's temporary email domain is already on the blocklist of some of these services.

The roadmap includes several interesting features. Besides zero-access encryption and SMTP server TLS support, AdGuard plans to proxy images and run security checks on links.

Image proxies protect user IP addresses from remote services. Security checks may reveal phishing links or malware, and protect users from these.

Closing Words

Adguard is a respected company. Millions of users use Adguard's content blocking solutions. The company launched AdGuard for Android TV recently and also maintains its secure DNS service.

Now You: do you use temporary email services?

