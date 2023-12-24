Gmail for iOS now lets you unsubscribe from mails quickly

Google has updated the Gmail app on iOS to introduce a new option, that lets you unsubscribe from mails quickly. The feature had originally been announced in October.

Email newsletters can be a great way to catch up on articles from your favorite website, or to stay up-to-date with news from companies, and services that you may use. But, sometimes this could get out of hand. You may start receiving less important messages such as discounts and, deals, coupons, or simply marketing mails. The thing is, you may not have signed up for those, or perhaps you forgot to uncheck an option that would have let you opt out of newsletters.

Regardless of that, frequent mails from a service can get annoying to the point where it begins to feel like spam. So, what do you do? You either mark them as spam, or simply delete the message, or if it really bothers you, it may be time to hit the unsubscribe button. Some companies include an unsubscribe option at the bottom of the message, clicking on which usually opens a link in the browser, and asks you if you want to stop receiving such mails. Of course, not every sender may respect the option. And some senders don't include an unsubscribe button at all, which can be a little irritating.

Gmail for iOS has a new unsubscribe button

That's what Google aims to address with the new feature. The Gmail app for iOS now displays an Unsubscribe button, right next to the name of the sender. This is not a completely new feature per se, prior to this change, you had to tap on the three-dot menu in the top right corner of a mail, and then select "Unsubscribe" from the menu. The new method is faster, and rather convenient. It is also worth noting that the "Unsubscribe" button next to the sender's name also appears in Gmail on the web.

The news about the Unsubscribe button in Gmail for iOS was first reported by Android Authority. When I checked the Gmail app on my iPhone to see if it had the same option, it sure did. Tapping the Learn More option takes you to a support page on Google's website. The prompt may display a random string of letters and numbers, Google says that it is the unique identifier for a mailing list or a list ID. When you opt to unsubscribe from the newsletter, a message will appear that says "You unsubscribed from "sender" ".

How to unsubscribe from mails in Gmail for iOS

1. Open the email that you want to unsubscribe from.

2. Tap on the unsubscribe button.

3. Gmail will ask you if you would like to unsubscribe from mails that are from the "sender".

4. Tap on Ok to confirm the action.

That's it, emails from that sender should no longer land in your inbox.

The unsubscribe feature is available in the latest version of the Gmail app for iOS, which is 6.0.231127. If you don't see the option in the Gmail app, you may want to check the App Store to see if an update is available. It's a little strange that Google has not added the option in Gmail for Android, considering that it owns the mobile platform, but it is not unusual for the Mountain View company to bring features first to iOS.

