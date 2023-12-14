Proton Mail launches official desktop app

Proton has launched a beta version of the Proton Mail desktop application today. Available for Visionary plan subscribers initially, it gives users of the app access to Proton Mail and Proton Calendar.

The app is the first standalone program to access Mail and Calendar on the desktop. Proton subscribers who wanted access up until now had to resort to using Proton Mail Bridge for that. It allows users to access Proton accounts in standalone email applications such as Microsoft Outlook, Thunderbird and others.

The dedicated Proton Mail desktop application will make things easier for users, at least when it comes to the configuration part. It is available for Windows and Mac systems initially, but will also be released for Linux. Proton plans to have a version ready in early 2024. All Proton Mail users will gain access to the dedicated desktop app in early 2024 according to Proton's support page.

The beta application is a work in progress. A dedicated Proton Mail support article lists features that are not yet supported but are planned. The app does not support offline mode at this point, which means that emails can't be accessed while offline. In other words, you can't read or draft emails while you are not connected to the Proton server.

Other limitations include that mailto links and ICS files won't open in the app, that users can't switch between accounts easily, and that there is no notification badge for unread messages. All of these features (and more) are planned and will be introduced in the future.

Proton Web app, desktop app or Mail Bridge

Proton Mail users have three tools at their disposal now. The web version of Proton Mail, which they may access from any modern web browser. The desktop app, which is in beta and only available for Visionary subscribers, and Mail Bridge, which acts as a bridge to use Proton Mail in third-party email clients.

All three serve different purposes. Proton Mail users who use other mail services and a dedicated email program may want to keep using Proton Mail Bridge for that purpose, as it helps bring all accounts together in a single app.

The desktop app may be an alternative for users who prefer to use a dedicated app, especially if Proton Mail is their online email service.

