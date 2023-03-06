LinkedIn levels up: AI simplifies conversations

LinkedIn's new feature, collaborative articles, will help run discussions with experts with an AI-powered conversation starter. It aims on helping people take the first step and share wisdom on different aspects.

Microsoft has been investing a lot into the AI industry and now its subsidiary has taken an important step. The latest post on LinkedIn's blog announced a new feature coming to the platform. Daniel Roth, editor-in-chief and VP at LinkedIn, gave details on it and shared how the idea came to light in the first place. According to Roth, it aims to "match each article with relevant member experts" based on the skill graph. Members will be able to add their thoughts and knowledge underneath the article. The company thinks "starting a conversation is harder than joining one"



LinkedIn describes collaborative articles as follows: "Collaborative articles are a new type of article, published by LinkedIn with insights from the LinkedIn community. These articles begin as AI-powered conversation starters, developed with our editorial team, but they aren't complete without perspectives from experts like you. We're inviting you to share your own ideas, examples, and personal experiences directly into sections of the articles, so our members can learn from you."

If you want to share your own, it gives you three suggestions to start your sentence: "One thing I've found…; Actually I disagree with…; "An example I've seen…"). Your answer must be between 125 to 500 characters.

For the time being, it is not accessible by everyone as LinkedIn is still testing the new feature, but the tests are continuing rapidly as the company has published over 40 articles in the last few days. Only the "chosen experts" are given access to share their thoughts and knowledge under generic articles such as "How do you measure ROI of your influencer marketing campaigns?" Underneath the title, you will see a brief explanation of what it is and, furthermore, very valuable takes from experienced people. Industry experts like Jacqueline Sabia, editor at Time Out Boston, and Liam Barnes, Technical growth manager at Bionic, responded to the article by giving their own takes on what ROI is for influencer marketing. Soon, more experts will be given access, and different ideas and suggestions will be shared.

People seek guidance from industry experts, especially at the beginning of the business roller coaster. This feature will help them understand basic concepts, such as what ROI is in influencer marketing, given in the example above, and see what the experts say about it. This way, they will benefit from learning from some of the best.

