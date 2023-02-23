Spotify AI DJ: How to use Spotify DJ mode

Spotify AI DJ is the newest innovation of the famous audio streaming and media services platform, and here is a guide on how to use it. Before we move on to the guide, keep in mind that your location is important for this feature to work. If you want to read more about it, check out our previous article about it.

The Swedish-based company is currently one of the most-used audio streaming platforms, offering perfect personalized features for every user. Recommended Daily Mix and weekly playlists and podcasts are the most used personalized features of the app, and it is safe to say that the majority are satisfied with the service. The company is looking to catch the trend and involve in artificial intelligence technology to offer a better experience to its users. The Spotify AI DJ aims to take personalization to a whole new level.

Spotify AI DJ is the newest innovation of the famous audio streaming and media services platform, and here is a guide on how to use it!

Spotify shared a press release and mentioned: "Ready for a brand-new way to listen on Spotify and connect even more deeply with the artists you love? The DJ is a personalized AI guide that knows you and your music taste so well that it can choose what to play for you. This feature, first rolling out in beta, will deliver a curated lineup of music alongside commentary around the tracks and artists we think you’ll like in a stunningly realistic voice."

How to use Spotify AI DJ?

We assume you have a premium Spotify membership and looking to experience the new Spotify AI DJ feature. The steps are pretty simple and easy just like any other feature it offers. Spotify's user experience has always been appreciated by many users as it lets you keep everything under your hand. First, make sure your Spotify app is up to date to be able to use the feature and then follow the steps below:

  • Open Spotify mobile app on your iOS or Android device.
  • In the Home screen, head over to your Music Feed.
  • Tap on Play on the DJ card.
  • That's it; Spotify will handle the rest!

Spotify AI DJ not showing

Unfortunately, the company is testing the Spotify AI DJ only in the USA and Canada, and it has rolled out in English. For now, you won't be able to experience it if you are located in a different place in the world. The company is expected to bring it to other parts of the world in a short time, but the exact date is still unknown. We have to wait for an official announcement made by the company.

Another reason why it won't be showing or working on your device even if you are in the USA or Canada is that it requires a premium membership. According to the press release, you must be located in North America and have a premium membership to be able to use the Spotify AI DJ.

