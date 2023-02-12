New startup from Spotify founder Daniel Ek aims to revolutionize healthcare system

Spotify founder Daniel Ek has launched a new startup in Sweden called Neko Health that takes aim at an even bigger industry than music: healthcare.

Neko Health identified one of healthcare's major issues: costs. Costs explode all over the world, and one way to address the issue is through prevention and new technologies.

Neko Health collects health data points using full body scans and conventional techniques such as the checking of blood pressure or blood analysis. Results are provided in a matter of minutes to the patient.

An AI analyzes the 50 million data points about skin, heart, vessels, respiration, microcirculation and more in a matter of minutes. A full examination takes about 15 minutes and creates about 15 gigabytes of health data.

The data is visualized by the AI for the doctor and patient. The AI is a self-learning system that should improve its diagnostic capabilities over time, according to Neko Health. The company has worked "closely with academic research" and conducts four clinical studies currently to "evaluate the safety and performance" of the product.

Doctors use the provided data in their analysis and evaluation of the patient's health. Patients gain access to the health reports in an. Neko Health claims that patients are in full control of their data.

How patients experience a Neko Health scan

Patients book a scan on the official company website. The only facility of the company, called health clinic by it, is in Stockholm at the time of writing.

A scan costs 2000 Swedish Krona currently, which is about $190 Dollar. Scan appointments are unavailable at the time, but those interested in the health analysis may add their contact information to a waiting list.

Patients may provide Neko Health doctors with information about their health prior to the website. This may include answering health questions and providing the doctor with information on the health history.

The full-body scan at Neko's Health Clinik takes less than 20 seconds. It is done in underwear, and birthmarks, rashes and age spots are discovered during the scan. This initial scan helps detect changes in future scans, but may also point at issues right away.

A clinical blood test follows, which helps the doctor "develop a baseline" of blood fats as well as diabetes and inflammation markers. The third and final part of the examination is cardiovascular. It includes taking full body blood pressure and the measuring of the heart function and heart rate throughout the body. The system may detect arterial stiffness, irregular heartbeat and more, according to Neko Health.

Results are reviewed on the same day with a doctor. The patient's personal health report points at potential issues.

Closing Words

Neko Health's full body scan focuses on skin-related diseases for the most part. The additional examination steps, for example, the analysis of blood, add more value to the examination, especially since results are provided in about 15 minutes on the day of the examination.

