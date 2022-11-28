Proton Mail: these features are planned for the email service

Proton Mail is a popular email service that focuses on privacy and security strongly. We have followed Proton Mail here on Ghacks ever since the service was introduced in 2014. New features and improvements were added, and the service has expanded lately into other fields, including secure file hosting. Proton acquired SimpleLogin in 2022 to add improved email alias capabilities to the service.

Proton revealed its plans for Proton Mail and Calendar in a blog post on the official website. These features are planned for 2023 and customers of the service should expect most if not all in the coming year.

Here is what you can expect in 2023 from Proton Mail:

Schedule Send -- An option to schedule emails instead of sending them right away. Write emails in advance and set a date and time for the delivery.

Improved tracking protections -- Proton Mail protects against trackers in emails already, but the company plans to add enhanced protections. The company mentions protection against senders knowing when/if emails are opened, and tracker protection on by default in the Proton Mail App for Apple devices.

Reminders and Snooze Emails -- Reminders may be set for certain emails to receive a notification about it at a later time. Snooze emails hides emails for the time being and reminds users about them at a later time. Both are designed to improve focus when using Proton Mail.

Categorize Emails -- Proton is working on a way to categorize emails automatically and privately. The company gives a single example: move all social media notifications into a separate category for better accessibility.

Message content search in mobile apps -- Proton apps will download a local index to the device so that search becomes available.

Deeper service integration -- Further integration of the SimpleLogin service. Proton Drive will also be integrated deeper into Proton Mail. When users write emails with large attachments, they get "automatically uploaded to Proton Drive and sent as a secure link" instead. Saving of attachments will also improve using Proton Drive. Lastly, the company plans to implement Single Sign-On on mobile, so that one sign-in on the mobile is sufficient to use all company apps using that account.

Proton plans to launch a rewritten Android app that is faster and has a conversation view.

All official Proton Mails are marked with an "authenticity badge".

Message View in the inbox will be streamlined. Users will be able to respond to messages "without opening the email composer".

Proton Calendar is getting a few improvements as well in 2023. Among them a new tasks and to-do lists feature, improved sharing and convenience features.

You can check out all improvements mentioned by the company in the linked blog post.

Now You: do you use Proton Mail or other services of the company?

