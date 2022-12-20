Users of the open source email client Thunderbird may want to fire up the update engine of the application to install the latest update for the program. Thunderbird 102.6.1 is a security update that also addresses non-security issues.

The update is already available. Existing Thunderbird users may select Menu > Help > About Thunderbird to run a check for updates. The email client should pick up the update and install it automatically at that point. The new version should be 102.6.1 after the update.

The new Thunderbird 102.6.1 is also available as a standalone download for all supported operating systems and languages. Just load the official download website for the email client to download the right version to the local system. You may run the installer then to upgrade or install Thunderbird as a new program on the device.

The official release notes list three non-security changes and confirm that Thunderbird 102.6.1 is a security update. The official Security Advisory website has not been updated yet with information on the release; this means, that the number and severity of vulnerabilities fixed in the new version is unknown at this point. We will update the article once the information is published by the Thunderbird team.

Cautious users and admins may want to wait with the installation of the update until the information becomes available.

As far as the non-security fixes are concerned, one addresses an issue with remote content not being loaded in user-defined signatures by the email client. The second issue addresses an issue that affected add-ons that added action buttons to Thunderbird. Updates for these add-ons were not shown by Thunderbird. The only way to update affected extensions was to uninstall them and reinstall them after the removal; this installed the latest version of the add-on in Thunderbird.

Thunderbird 102.6.1 includes stability improvements as well, according to the release notes. The last Thunderbird release, Thunderbird 102.6, resolved several security issues in the email client as well. Thunderbird 102.6.1 may be the last release of the year 2022, unless another security issue or critical bug needs the attention of the team.

Now You: which Thunderbird version do you run, if any?

