Thunderbird Sync enabled in latest Development build

Martin Brinkmann
Jan 11, 2023
Thunderbird
|
0

2023 could become a major year for the open source Thunderbird email client. The team plans to launch a modernized client for the supported desktop systems, without removing functionality or dumbing it down, and to launch Thunderbird for Android officially.

thunderbird sync

One of the cornerstones in 2023 is support for synchronization between Thunderbird clients. The system is based on Firefox Sync, which Mozilla uses in Firefox to synchronize passwords, bookmarks, open tabs and other user data between installations.

Thunderbird Sync allows users of the email client to synchronize accounts, address books, calendars, add-ons and settings across devices. More sync options are planned for the future.

ADVERTISEMENT

Thunderbird Sync

The Thunderbird team has integrated Sync into the latest Daily version of the email client. Interested users may download it from the Mozilla FTP server.

Search for thunderbird-110.0a1. and pick the right language, e.g., en-US, and architecture, e.g., .win64.installer.exe.

It is recommended to install Thunderbird Daily in a different directory as any regular installation on the device to keep the two separate. The default installation path should be different.

Once installed, select Settings and then Sync. There you find a short description of the functionality and the option to sign-in. Sync requires a Firefox Account, but future versions will support self-hosting as well as using online storage from providers such as NextCloud for the syncing.

The process needs a bit of polishing, as the sign-in / create an account page refers to Firefox and not to Thunderbird.

thunderbird sync email

Once signed-in, Thunderbird will sync all supported items by default. These can be changed immediately with a click on the change button. All five items that are supported in the development build can be disabled individually.

The change button displays a disconnect option as well to sign-out of the Firefox account and stop syncing using it.

The next step is to sign-in to Thunderbird on other devices, as syncing is only useful if at least two Thunderbird instances are configured to sync data.

Closing Words

Sync functionality is a major feature addition to Thunderbird. It is good to see that the development team is working on support for other sync providers, including self-hosted solutions.

There is no official ETA on the feature in Thunderbird Stable.

Now You: do you use Thunderbird?

Summary
Thunderbird Sync enabled in latest Development build
Article Name
Thunderbird Sync enabled in latest Development build
Description
A first look at Thunderbird Sync, a new feature of the open source email client that allows users to sync data between devices.
Author
Publisher
Ghacks Technology News
Logo
Advertisement

Related content

thunderbird 102.6

Thunderbird 102.6.0 is a security and bug fix update

How to make important emails stick out in Thunderbird
thunderbird 102.5.1

Thunderbird 102.5.1 fixes a security issue in the email client
thunderbird android view

Thunderbird for Android: preview of the message view
thunderbird 102.5

Thunderbird 102.5 is a security and bug fix release
thunderbird calendar mockup

This is Thunderbird's upcoming redesigned Calendar

Previous Post: «

Comments

There are no comments on this post yet, be the first one to share your thoughts!

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2023 - All rights reserved