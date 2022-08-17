Rumor: Windows 11 version 22H2 release date could be September 20, 2022

Martin Brinkmann
Aug 17, 2022
Windows 11 News
|
0

The first feature update for Windows 11, version 22H2, could be released as early as September 20, 2022 according to Windows Central. Microsoft has not confirmed the date, and the site cites contacts close to the company as the source for the release date.

Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 25163

In late December 2021, the same site reported that the new Windows 11 version could be released as early as Summer 2022.

Windows 11 version 22H2 development reached a milestone in March 2022 when Microsoft announced that the update was feature complete. Work continued on fine tuning features and addressing bugs, and new builds were released to various Insider channels in the months that followed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Windows 11 version 22H2 could be the last feature update for a while, as Microsoft could move to a three-years release cadence starting in 2023. New features would be introduced to the running system and not as feature updates, if that is going to be the case.

The new major Windows 11 release includes a number of changes and improvements. Start Menu and taskbar see some adjustments, as Microsoft plans to introduce features that it removed in Windows 11. The Start Menu, for one, gets support for app folders and an option to change the number of application rows. App folders allow users to pin multiple apps in a folder to improve manageability.

Drag and drop support is returning to the taskbar, which means that users may drop files on icons on the taskbar to have it processed by the app.

Suggested Actions is another new feature. It displays a small overlay with options whenever data such as a phone number is copied to the Clipboard.

Snap Assist, a handy feature to pick a layout for open windows by hovering over the maximize button, receives some love in the new release. Keyboard users can use Windows-Z to invoke the feature, but selecting a layout required use of the mouse. In the new release, Snap Layouts have numbers associated to them, so that it is easy to select a layout with just the keyboard.

It looks as if File Explorer tabs won't make it in the release, but Microsoft plans to release these as a smaller update later in the year.

Now You: Are you looking forward to Windows 11 version 22H2?

Summary
Rumor: Windows 11 version 22H2 release date could be September 20, 2022
Article Name
Rumor: Windows 11 version 22H2 release date could be September 20, 2022
Description
Microsoft's first feature update for Windows 11, version 22H2, could be released to the public on September 20, 2022.
Author
Publisher
Ghacks Technology News
Logo
Advertisement

Related content

Windows 11 Tamil Anjal Keyboard

Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 25179 brings File Explorer tabs for all users in the Dev Channel
Windows 11 Smart App Control SAC

Microsoft improves Windows 11's Smart App Control, but you may not be able to use it
Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 25174

Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 25174 introduces a Game Pass widget
How to access Internet Explorer in Windows 11

Internet Explorer is still accessible in Windows 11, here's how to run it
windows 11 control panel

Microsoft improves App Management in the Windows 11 Settings app
Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 25169

Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 25169 released to the Dev Channel

Previous Post: «

Comments

There are no comments on this post yet, be the first one to share your thoughts!

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2022 - All rights reserved