Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 25182 is now available for Dev Channel users

Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 25182 adds support for Camera privacy shutter improves the Microsoft Store app

Ashwin
Aug 18, 2022
Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 25182 is now available for users in the Dev Channel. It introduces a new Camera privacy shutter control, and adds some improvements to the Microsoft Store app.

Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 25182
What's new in Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 25182

Camera Privacy Shutter

The Windows Camera app can now recognize when your webcam's shutter is blocking the view, or when your laptop's lid is closed. If it recognizes that the camera is inaccessible, the app will inform you about it and offer suggestions to unblock the camera.

Microsoft Camera Privacy Shutter

Image courtesy: Microsoft.

This feature doesn't work with user-made hacks like a piece of tape, or paper that you may have placed over the camera to protect your privacy. It is only compatible with special hardware, such as the Microsoft Modern Webcam or similar devices that have an integrated privacy shutter.

The Camera Privacy Shutter is supported in version 2022.2207.29.0 of the Camera app.  Microsoft says that the latest version of the app should now be faster and better on Arm64 devices.

Microsoft Store improvements

Build 25182 ships with a new Microsoft Store update. The latest version displays screenshots in search results. Games can now be installed directly from the Store app, instead of switching to the Xbox app.

Microsoft Store app installs games directly

These changes are available in Microsoft Store version 22207.1401.x.

Expiration date

Microsoft has set an expiration date for Build 25182, it will end support for this release on September 15th, 2023.

Fixes in Build 25182

Devices that were low on disk space were running into a download error 0x80070001 in Windows Update, this issue has been resolved. Games will now use the correct graphics card, and this in turn will improve the performance and FPS.

In the release notes of Build 25179, Microsoft had mentioned that it had fixed an issue that was leading to the Taskbar overflow flyout to appear on the opposite side of the screen. The fix was actually not available in that build, but the current release, Build 25182 ships with the proper patch.

A Start menu crash that was preventing apps from launching has been patched out. The Camera light was stuck on some laptops after booting, Microsoft has fixed this issue. Opening and copying files from network locations should no longer result in a bugcheck.

Explorer.exe was crashing when trying to display the taskbar overflow in some situations, e.g. switching out of full screen games. This bug has been resolved. File Explorer's left-half is draggable via mouse and touch input. A bug that was resulting in the left pane of the built-in file manager duplicating some shortcuts for folders such as Home, Documents, Pictures, etc., has been fixed. File Explorer's Tab management has been improved, it now supports selecting multiple folders and opening them in a new tab via the context menu. Previously, this option was only opening the first folder in a new tab, and opened a new window to display the other folders.

Known issues in Windows 11 Build 25182

There is one new issue in Build 25179 and above. Explorer.exe may crash repeatedly when you try to access some folders. Microsoft says this issue affects users who have the Xbox Dev Kit installed on their computer. A fix for this will be available in a future flight.

You can find the full release notes at the Windows blog.

On a side note, the latest build seems to have enabled the new Spotlight theme that was introduced in Build 25169.

