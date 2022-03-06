Windows 11 version 22H2 appears to be feature complete

The first feature update for Windows 11 has been declared as feature complete. Microsoft released Windows 11 in late 2021 to the public and revealed in that year that it plans to release a single feature update per year for Windows 11 and 10 going forward.

This week, Microsoft released Insider Preview build 22567 for Windows 11 and a cumulative update build, which moved the build number of the operating system to 22567.100. The cumulative update included no new features or changes. Its purpose was to test the servicing pipeline for builds in the Dev channel according to Microsoft.

The latest update confirms the version of the next feature update, as Microsoft lists it as Windows 11 version 22H2 in Windows Update. The version indicates the period in which the new version will be released, in this case, in the second half of 2022.

New features are not being added anymore to Windows 11 versions once they are declared feature complete. Microsoft will continue to work on new features for the next feature update that it plans to release in 2023. New features may also be added outside of the scope of feature updates.

Work on Windows 10 version 22H2 will continue in the coming weeks and months. Microsoft engineers will use the time to fix issues and improve features that have been added already to the new feature update.

Microsoft will push the new version of Windows 11 to the Beta development channel soon to increase the number of devices that participate in testing. Microsoft has yet to announce a release date for Windows 11 version 22H2. Rumors suggest that it may be released as early as Summer 2022.

Windows 11 version 22H2 may be completed in May 2022, and released between June 21 and September 23 of 2022 according to that rumor. Development is an active process, however, and delays may occur that push the release date to October 2022 or even later than that.

The developer build versions of Windows 11 may receive new features in the coming builds as these are active development builds. The Dev builds will move to a new build number eventually that distinguishes it from beta and stable versions of the operating system.

Now You: what would you like to see in the next versions of Windows 11? (via Deskmodder)

