Windows 11 version 22H2 appears to be feature complete

Martin Brinkmann
Mar 6, 2022
Windows 11 News
|
4

The first feature update for Windows 11 has been declared as feature complete. Microsoft released Windows 11 in late 2021 to the public and revealed in that year that it plans to release a single feature update per year for Windows 11 and 10 going forward.

Windows 11 Build 22567

This week, Microsoft released Insider Preview build 22567 for Windows 11 and a cumulative update build, which moved the build number of the operating system to 22567.100. The cumulative update included no new features or changes. Its purpose was to test the servicing pipeline for builds in the Dev channel according to Microsoft.

The latest update confirms the version of the next feature update, as Microsoft lists it as Windows 11 version 22H2 in Windows Update. The version indicates the period in which the new version will be released, in this case, in the second half of 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT

New features are not being added anymore to Windows 11 versions once they are declared feature complete. Microsoft will continue to work on new features for the next feature update that it plans to release in 2023. New features may also be added outside of the scope of feature updates.

Work on Windows 10 version 22H2 will continue in the coming weeks and months. Microsoft engineers will use the time to fix issues and improve features that have been added already to the new feature update.

Microsoft will push the new version of Windows 11 to the Beta development channel soon to increase the number of devices that participate in testing. Microsoft has yet to announce a release date for Windows 11 version 22H2. Rumors suggest that it may be released as early as Summer 2022.

Windows 11 version 22H2 may be completed in May 2022, and released between June 21 and September 23 of 2022 according to that rumor. Development is an active process, however, and delays may occur that push the release date to October 2022 or even later than that.

The developer build versions of Windows 11 may receive new features in the coming builds as these are active development builds. The Dev builds will move to a new build number eventually that distinguishes it from beta and stable versions of the operating system.

Now You: what would you like to see in the next versions of Windows 11? (via Deskmodder)

Summary
Windows 11 version 22H2 appears to be feature complete
Article Name
Windows 11 version 22H2 appears to be feature complete
Description
The first feature update for Windows 11 has been declared as feature complete.
Author
Publisher
Ghacks Technology News
Logo
Advertisement

Related content

Microsoft Store gets a new web interface similar to the one on Windows 10 and 11

Microsoft Store gets a new web interface similar to the one on Windows 10 and 11
windows 11 credit card information

Microsoft promotes subscription management to top of Accounts page on Windows 11
Windows 11 Build 22567

Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22567 brings a new Open With dialog style, Smart App Control
How to choose the folder your Xbox PC games get installed to

Xbox App on PC now allows you to select the folder to install games, create desktop shortcuts and mod your games
windows 11 10 usage share adduplex

Windows 11 usage share continued to rise in February 2022
windows 10 11 reset pc

Microsoft confirms Reset issue that may leave data behind on Windows 10 and 11 devices

Previous Post: «

Comments

  1. Red said on March 6, 2022 at 2:06 pm
    Reply

    I would really like having back the option to ungroup taskbar icons for the same application.

    There’s no logic in having to click more for being productive.

    1. beemeup5 said on March 6, 2022 at 2:35 pm
      Reply

      Microsoft will never listen, but thankfully there are third-party options.

      My favorite is StartAllBack: https://www.startallback.com/

      But there are also free options like ExplorerPatcher: https://github.com/valinet/ExplorerPatcher

      7+ Taskbar Tweaker supports both StartAllBack and ExplorerPatcher classic taskbar implementations:
      https://ramensoftware.com/7-taskbar-tweaker-on-windows-11-with-windows-10s-taskbar

    2. John G. said on March 6, 2022 at 5:49 pm
      Reply

      Best way to get productivity in W11 is to apply tweaks provided by Valinet’s Explorer Patcher. :]

    3. Bobby Phoenix said on March 6, 2022 at 6:21 pm
      Reply

      You don’t have to click more than once. When your mouse hovers over the program you should get a popup of however many instances you have open, and then click just once on it. My hover opens in like .0002 seconds, so it’s not like you have to wait a minute for them to show. Check your settings if you don’t get the popups.

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Popular Posts

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2022 - All rights reserved