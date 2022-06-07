Apple announces macOS Ventura - Here's what's new in it

Ashwin
Jun 7, 2022
Mac
|
3

Apple unveiled the next version of macOS at WWDC 2022 today: meet macOS Ventura.

macOS Ventura

What's new in macOS Ventura

macOS 13 brings a slew of new features. Here's a brief description of what they do.

Apple macOS Ventura What's new

ADVERTISEMENT

Stage Manager

Apple wants to give users a new way to multitask with programs. This is where Stage Manager comes in. It can be toggled from the Control Center. When enabled, Stage Manager retains the current app that you are using, while automatically arranging all other app windows to the left side of the screen. It sort of looks like a 3D speed dial, and helps create a distraction-free experience that you can use to focus on working with a specific app.

macOS Ventura Stage Manager

You can switch to a different app, and it will gain the focus while sending the previous app to the side. Apple's video demo showed how users can group multiple apps by dragging them onto the main app on the screen. Apps that have multiple windows open will be collectively displayed as a pile, and you can switch between them seamlessly. Clicking on the desktop minimizes all apps to the side, allowing you to access the files and folders on your homescreen.

macOS Ventura Stage Manager interface

Spotlight Search

The built-in Search tool in macOS Ventura now supports Quick Look. When you search for a file, press the Space bar to preview it directly in Spotlight. Users can now search for files and photos stored on their Mac and on the web. Spotlight can also detect Live Text inside images (OCR). You can use it for creating tasks such as timers.

macOS Ventura Spotlight

Spotlight in macOS Ventura can also be used to fetch information about movies, music, sports,  TV shows, businesses, etc., and the results are displayed in the search app's window.

Spotlight in iOS and iPadOS

Here is the best part, Spotlight is coming to iOS 16 and iPadOS 16. It will be accessible right from the homescreen on your iPhone and iPad.

Mail app

The Mail app in macOS Ventura supports undo send to quickly cancel a mail that you may have accidentally sent to a contact.

macOS Ventura Mail App undo send

 

The email client also gets a Schedule send feature (Send it later) that allows users to send the message at a specific time.

macOS Ventura Mail app Schedule Send

Mail will display follow up suggestions for emails that haven't been responded to. The Remind Me option will alert you about a message, at a later time of your choice.

macOS Ventura Mail app remind me

The search bar in the Mail app will display recently shared documents, links and searches. The app displays suggestions as you type, and in case of typos, it ignores the error and shows result for the correct spelling. The search enhancements in the Mail app are also available for iOS and iPadOS.

Apple Safari features in macOS Ventura

Apple Safari takes Tab groups to the next level, it allows you share them with your family, friends and colleagues using Shared Tab Groups. Users can collaborate in real-time to see which tabs are being used by other members. It also supports Messages and Facetime.

macOS Ventura Apple Safari - Shared Tab Groups

Another new feature in Safari is Passkeys. This is Apple's idea of a passwordless system, it allows users to create logins using biometric authentication options, i.e. TouchID (fingerprint) and FaceID (facial recognition). Passkeys creates a unique digital key associated with the account it was created for, and the Cupertino company claims that this is the safest login system since it cannot be phished or leaked like normal passwords. Passkeys will work in apps, websites and syncs with Keychain. It supports Mac, iPhone, iPad and Apple TV.

macOS Ventura - Apple Safari Passkeys

Apple says it worked with members of the FIDO Alliance including Google and Microsoft to help create a cross-platform experience. You will be able to sign in to a non-Apple device by using your iPhone.

Gaming improvements in macOS Ventura

macOS Ventura brings Metal 3 hardware accelerated graphics for developers. It supports MetalFX Upscaling for realistic and immersive graphics with maximum performance. The company confirmed that AAA titles such as No Man's Sky and Resident Evil Village are coming to Apple Silicon with MetalFX Upscaling. The new Fast Resource Loading API helps deliver faster loading times in games.

Continuity Camera

Continuity is being expanded in macOS Ventura. It supports Handoff for FaceTime, which can recognize when your iPhone is nearby, and allows you to switch the call to your Mac.

macOS Ventura Facetime handoff Continuity

Continuity camera allows you to use your iPhone as your webcam, you just need to attach it on your Mac's screen, and it detects it. There are a few different modes that you can enable to improve your video call experience. Center Stage keeps the subject in focus, by shifting the camera as you move around.

macOS Ventura Continuity Camera

Portrait mode blurs the background, while Studio light will brighten your face and dims the background to help you in low light conditions. Desk View can use the wide-angle lens on your iPhone to create a secondary view mode, that focuses the camera (like an overhead camera) on your desk's contents. The new Continuity features will also be available in other apps such as Zoom, Teams, WebEx and more.

System Settings

The System Preferences app has been renamed to System Settings, and the interface has been completely overhauled. Instead of an icon-based UI, it now has a sidebar with various tabs to house the options.

macOS Ventura System Settings

You can watch the WWDC 2022 Apple Event on YouTube, the macOS section starts at 1:10:15.

Users with an Apple Developer Account can download macOS Ventura beta, and install it on their computer. But, it is worth mentioning that the current build has many bugs, so it's not advisable to try it on your primary Mac.

What is your favorite feature in macOS Ventura?

Summary
Apple announces macOS Ventura - Here's what's new in it
Article Name
Apple announces macOS Ventura - Here's what's new in it
Description
macOS 13 has been announced by Apple. It is called macOS Ventura, and here are the new features in it.
Author
Publisher
Ghacks Technology News
Logo
Advertisement

Related content

Google Chrome Speedometer Benchmark

Google says Chrome is 20% faster than before on macOS
IINA video player for macOS now supports OpenSubtitles, HDR, and more

IINA video player for macOS now supports OpenSubtitles, HDR, and more
DuckDuckGo for Mac

Here's a quick tour of DuckDuckGo for Mac

Avira Free Security for Mac is an excellent security software for Apple Macintosh devices
Split or Merge PDFs with PDFsam Basic free

Split or Merge PDFs with PDFsam Basic, an open source program for Windows, Linux and macOS
nnn is an excellent command line based file manager for Linux, macOS and BSDs

nnn is an excellent command line based file manager for Linux, macOS and BSDs

Previous Post: «

Comments

  1. John G. said on June 7, 2022 at 10:13 am
    Reply

    I am near to cry of happiness when I see a taskbar on top. W11 is unable to set its own taskbar on top. In this way, I think that W11 version 708 has a bug in taskbar, it becomes randomly unresponsible. There are only two MacOS in my class of 20 students and both two works like a charm, no single problem with WiFi shared printer. Thanks @Aswhin for the article! :]

  2. allen said on June 7, 2022 at 10:49 am
    Reply

    Oddly, the first thing that came to my mind was Ace Ventura… aces, Apple!

  3. Paul(us) said on June 7, 2022 at 12:36 pm
    Reply

    Its for me quit difficult to say when I have not experienced and also worked with the new functions.

    But the stage manager looks quit handy. Spotlight search looks really great.
    The new mail functions like quickly cancel, send it later and recently shared documents, links and searches, are quit useful.
    Is Apple Safari again real safe to work with? The next level tab groups is a really great development.
    With MetalFX Apple is up-scaling/turned into an Alienware rival.
    About the System Preferences app up scaling I can only say that I have to work with to say anything about it.

    But for me the winner right now is Passkeys. When it turned out to be a installed app and not a online app like Lastpass, but more like KeePass.

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Popular Posts

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2022 - All rights reserved