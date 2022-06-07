Apple announces macOS Ventura - Here's what's new in it

Apple unveiled the next version of macOS at WWDC 2022 today: meet macOS Ventura.

What's new in macOS Ventura

macOS 13 brings a slew of new features. Here's a brief description of what they do.

Stage Manager

Apple wants to give users a new way to multitask with programs. This is where Stage Manager comes in. It can be toggled from the Control Center. When enabled, Stage Manager retains the current app that you are using, while automatically arranging all other app windows to the left side of the screen. It sort of looks like a 3D speed dial, and helps create a distraction-free experience that you can use to focus on working with a specific app.

You can switch to a different app, and it will gain the focus while sending the previous app to the side. Apple's video demo showed how users can group multiple apps by dragging them onto the main app on the screen. Apps that have multiple windows open will be collectively displayed as a pile, and you can switch between them seamlessly. Clicking on the desktop minimizes all apps to the side, allowing you to access the files and folders on your homescreen.

Spotlight Search

The built-in Search tool in macOS Ventura now supports Quick Look. When you search for a file, press the Space bar to preview it directly in Spotlight. Users can now search for files and photos stored on their Mac and on the web. Spotlight can also detect Live Text inside images (OCR). You can use it for creating tasks such as timers.

Spotlight in macOS Ventura can also be used to fetch information about movies, music, sports, TV shows, businesses, etc., and the results are displayed in the search app's window.

Here is the best part, Spotlight is coming to iOS 16 and iPadOS 16. It will be accessible right from the homescreen on your iPhone and iPad.

Mail app

The Mail app in macOS Ventura supports undo send to quickly cancel a mail that you may have accidentally sent to a contact.

The email client also gets a Schedule send feature (Send it later) that allows users to send the message at a specific time.

Mail will display follow up suggestions for emails that haven't been responded to. The Remind Me option will alert you about a message, at a later time of your choice.

The search bar in the Mail app will display recently shared documents, links and searches. The app displays suggestions as you type, and in case of typos, it ignores the error and shows result for the correct spelling. The search enhancements in the Mail app are also available for iOS and iPadOS.

Apple Safari features in macOS Ventura

Apple Safari takes Tab groups to the next level, it allows you share them with your family, friends and colleagues using Shared Tab Groups. Users can collaborate in real-time to see which tabs are being used by other members. It also supports Messages and Facetime.

Another new feature in Safari is Passkeys. This is Apple's idea of a passwordless system, it allows users to create logins using biometric authentication options, i.e. TouchID (fingerprint) and FaceID (facial recognition). Passkeys creates a unique digital key associated with the account it was created for, and the Cupertino company claims that this is the safest login system since it cannot be phished or leaked like normal passwords. Passkeys will work in apps, websites and syncs with Keychain. It supports Mac, iPhone, iPad and Apple TV.

Apple says it worked with members of the FIDO Alliance including Google and Microsoft to help create a cross-platform experience. You will be able to sign in to a non-Apple device by using your iPhone.

Gaming improvements in macOS Ventura

macOS Ventura brings Metal 3 hardware accelerated graphics for developers. It supports MetalFX Upscaling for realistic and immersive graphics with maximum performance. The company confirmed that AAA titles such as No Man's Sky and Resident Evil Village are coming to Apple Silicon with MetalFX Upscaling. The new Fast Resource Loading API helps deliver faster loading times in games.

Continuity Camera



Continuity is being expanded in macOS Ventura. It supports Handoff for FaceTime, which can recognize when your iPhone is nearby, and allows you to switch the call to your Mac.

Continuity camera allows you to use your iPhone as your webcam, you just need to attach it on your Mac's screen, and it detects it. There are a few different modes that you can enable to improve your video call experience. Center Stage keeps the subject in focus, by shifting the camera as you move around.

Portrait mode blurs the background, while Studio light will brighten your face and dims the background to help you in low light conditions. Desk View can use the wide-angle lens on your iPhone to create a secondary view mode, that focuses the camera (like an overhead camera) on your desk's contents. The new Continuity features will also be available in other apps such as Zoom, Teams, WebEx and more.

System Settings

The System Preferences app has been renamed to System Settings, and the interface has been completely overhauled. Instead of an icon-based UI, it now has a sidebar with various tabs to house the options.

You can watch the WWDC 2022 Apple Event on YouTube, the macOS section starts at 1:10:15.

Users with an Apple Developer Account can download macOS Ventura beta, and install it on their computer. But, it is worth mentioning that the current build has many bugs, so it's not advisable to try it on your primary Mac.

What is your favorite feature in macOS Ventura?

