How to recover your Microsoft account

I know what it’s like to forget my password. Even though I have all my credentials saved in note files, I sometimes can’t remember where I saved them. Yes, browsers have password managers, but there are times when you need to get into Skype or another account on your phone, which means it won’t automatically enter your details.

If you’re like me and you want to recover your forgotten Microsoft account password, there’s an easy way to do it. Just follow the steps below.

Step 1: Head to the account recovery site

Microsoft has a specific site for you to visit when you want to recover your password. Just click on this link here, and it should open for you. You’ll need to explain what type of account you want to recover, such as phone number, email address, or Skype name. When you’re done, click on next. If you’re using a name not registered with Microsoft, you’ll get a warning.

Step 2: Indicate where to send recovery details

If you entered the correct details of the Microsoft account you want to recover, the window will ask you where to send your security code. This will either be an email address or a phone number. Once you click on next, you’ll receive a code via the selected method that you’ll need to provide, verifying that it’s you.

In some cases, you might not want to use one of the methods provided. It might be outdated, or you don’t have access to that phone or email address anymore. If this is the case, you can choose “I don’t have any of these” and follow the instructions from there.

Step 3: Verify your identity and enter new password

In this final step, you’ll need to have used the code you received to verify your identity. It’s essential that you do; otherwise, you can’t proceed further. Once the code is accepted, the window will prompt you to enter a new password for your Microsoft account. You’ll need to re-enter it to confirm, and then you’re done!

Save your password this time

Now that you’ve recovered your Microsoft account, do yourself a favor and save your password somewhere. You’ll be surprised how many times you’ll use it, especially if your PC decides to restart on its own. The best option is to save it on a mobile device that you keep on you most of the time.

