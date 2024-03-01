Windows 11: new Features roll out in the coming 2 months

Microsoft released an optional non-security update for Windows 11 today that introduces a set of new features. The features, part of the Moment 5 update for Windows 11, add new capabilities to Copilot for Windows, other AI features, and a good number of non-AI features.

Regarding availability, Microsoft says that the update is going to be available for "seekers" only at this point. Administrators need to enable Get the latest updates as soon as they're available under Settings > Windows Update, and activate the check for updates button afterwards to get it.

Even then, it may not be offered right away according to Microsoft. To make matters complicated, Microsoft is also rolling out some of the included features gradually "over the coming weeks". In other words, even if you install the optional preview update, you may not have access to all the included features immediately.

Most features should be enabled by default in the March 2024 optional preview update for Windows 11 version 23H2.

As for general availability, Microsoft targets the April 2024 Patch Day as the official release date for the update.

Windows 11: new features introduced in the February 2024 update

The official release notes at Microsoft's support website list some of the changes only, which is confusing to say the least.

Microsoft lists the following features only on the page:

Phone Link settings page was renamed to Mobile devices. You find it under Settings > Bluetooth & devices > Mobile devices.

The Snipping Tool may now be used to edit recent photos and screenshots from linked Android devices. You need to allow the PC to access the Android device under Mobile devices first for this to work.

Support for USB 80Gps is now available, which promises to double maximum speeds.

And that is it. No word on Copilot changes, not even a link. A recently published support page on Microsoft's website lists other features that are included in the update.

You may have guessed it already, it too is not complete. Here is what it reveals:

Voice access adds support for the languages French (France and Canada), German and Spanish (Spain and Mexico). These speech models need to be downloaded under Settings > Language.

Voice access works on multiple displays, including working with number and grid overlays.

Option to create custom voice shortcuts and commands. This is limited to English dialects for now, according to the announcement.

Narrator's natural voices can now be previewed before they are downloaded. This is done in the Narrator settings, which you may launch using Windows-Ctrl-N.

Narrator detection of text in images and descriptions of images is improved. To get Narrator to describe an image, press the Narrator key and Ctrl-D.

New voice commands in Narrator for opening apps, dictating text, and interacting with screen elements. Also, options to command Narrator, e.g., by telling it to speak faster or slower.

The keys G and Shift-G allow Narrator users to move forward or backward between images while in Scan mode.

Windows Share may show WhatsApp now. The share functionality distinguishes now also between different accounts, e.g. personal and work, and suggests different sharing apps and services based on the account type.

Nearby Share will turn on Wi-Fi and Bluetooth automatically when enabled on via Quick Settings or the Settings app.

Improved Nearby Share transfer speeds by enabling support for public networks. Previously, Nearby Share required users to be on the same private network.

New option to give the device a new name for Nearby Share under Settings > System > Nearby sharing.

New notifications may suggest to use the operating system's Cast functionality. It allows users to show the content of the Windows device on another screen.

Snap Layouts may suggest other apps now automatically. Also new is support for hovering over the minimize button to show the layouts.

Windows 365 changes

The features Windows 365 Boot and Windows 365 Switch are also mentioned on the page.

Windows 365 Boot gets a dedicated mode. This signs users in to the Windows 365 Cloud PC automatically when using passwordless authentication. Dedicated mode supports a new fast account switching experience next to that, which users may use to switch profiles quickly.

Organizations may add custom branding to Windows 365 Boot and customize the experience. There is also a new option to manage settings of the local PC from the Cloud PC.

Last but not least, there is a new fail fast mechanism. This reveals issues, such as network issues that need to be addressed.

Windows 365 Switch users may now disconnect easier under Local PC > Task View. Right-click on the Cloud PC button there and select the disconnect option to do so.

New desktop indicators are now available which reveal if a PC is local or cloud-based.

Connections to Windows 365 Frontline cloud PCs now show connection information.

Microsoft Copilot changes

The Microsoft Copilot integration in Windows 11 is also improving. Microsoft reveals this in a blog post on the official Windows blogs website.

Yusuf Mehdi, Executive Vice President, Consumer Chief Marketing Officer, lists two main changes. The first unlocks support for plugins. Plugins extend the capabilities of Copilot.

The first batch of plugins include commercial services such as Shopify, Klarna, and Kayak. These need to be enabled before they become available.

Is Microsoft making money from these integrations? Microsoft does not say, but it is certainly possible. Note that you may also see ads when using Copilot.

Copilot is also getting new Windows skills. I reviewed these here already. These add new commands, and some of them sound useful. You can ask Copilot about the device's IP address and it will return it. Other commands include cleaning storage, getting battery information, or showing available wireless networks.

The main caveat still stands though: Copilot does not process anything locally. All input is transferred to Microsoft servers. There it is processed and an answer is returned. This can take several seconds or even longer sometimes.

Since this is not changed, my initial verdict still stands. Copilot, at least when it comes to Windows-specific tasks, is not a helpful tool. It is likely that Microsoft is adding more Windows-specific capabilities to the AI in the future, which should address my concern that there is not enough Windows in Copilot to justify the integration in the operating system.

Closing Words

The way these features are announced and released is confusing. You have to open at least three separate pages on Microsoft websites to gather information about the update.

As for the release, you may or may not get it at this point, even if you seek for it actively. Installation does not necessarily mean that you gain access to the features immediately. It may take a month in some cases.

What good are preview updates if you can't preview some of the features that they introduce?

Now You: what is your stance on preview updates?

