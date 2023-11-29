What's new in Android 14 QPR beta?

Google's Android operating system has consistently evolved over the years, bringing new features and enhancements to the mobile platform. As part of this continuous improvement process, Google routinely releases Quarterly Platform Releases (QPRs) for the current stable Android version.

These QPRs offer early access to upcoming features and provide developers with an opportunity to test their apps against the latest Android APIs.

The Android 14 QPR beta is no exception, offering a sneak peek into the next iteration of Android. This beta release, available for select Pixel devices, introduces a range of new features and improvements.

What's new on the Android 14 QPR beta?

One of the most notable additions in the Android 14 QPR beta is the revamped volume slider, offering a more streamlined and intuitive design. The new slider features a cleaner interface and improved accessibility, making it easier to adjust volume levels with precision.

In addition to the volume slider redesign, the Android 14 QPR beta introduces several other notable features, including:

Metro clock style : This new clock style provides a minimalist and elegant option for lock screen customization

: This feature allows users to record the screen activity of specific apps, enhancing the ability to capture and share specific content

: This feature allows users to record the screen activity of specific apps, enhancing the ability to capture and share specific content
Enhanced security and performance

Enhanced security and performance

The Android 14 QPR beta also focuses on strengthening security and performance. It includes various bug fixes and optimizations aimed at enhancing the overall stability and responsiveness of the Android platform.

Availability and compatibility

The Android 14 QPR ceta is currently available for eligible Pixel devices, including:

Pixel 5a

Pixel 6 and 6 Pro

Pixel 6a

Pixel 7 and 7 Pro

Pixel 7a

Pixel Fold

Pixel Tablet

Users can enroll in the Android Beta for Pixel program to gain access to the latest beta builds.

How to install Android 14 QPR beta on your Google Pixel phone?

Here is a step-by-step guide on how to install Android 14 QPR Beta on a Google Pixel phone:

Step 1: Visit the Android Beta Program page

Open a web browser on your computer or mobile device Go to the Android Beta Program page: https://www.google.com/android/beta Sign in to your Google account if prompted Click the "View eligible devices" button to see a list of your Pixel devices

Step 2: Opt-in to the beta program

Find the Pixel phone you want to enroll in the beta program Click the "Opt in" button under the desired Pixel device Review the terms and conditions and check the box next to "I agree to the terms of the beta program" Optionally, select the boxes to receive beta program updates via email Click the "Confirm and enroll" button to complete the enrollment process

Step 3: Install Android 14 QPR Beta on your Pixel phone

On your Pixel phone, open the Settings app Scroll down and tap on "System" Select "System update" If the Android 14 QPR Beta update is available, tap on "Download and install" Once the download is complete, a notification will prompt you to restart your device Tap on "Restart now" to restart your Pixel phone

Step 4: Enjoy Android 14 QPR Beta

After your Pixel phone restarts, it will be running Android 14 QPR Beta. Subsequent beta releases will be delivered over-the-air, so you'll always have the latest features and enhancements.

