Those whose phones have Android 12 as operating system know how great it is. However, Google is launching Android 14 this year, and there are great features in this operating system. One of such features is letting you know when your battery is super low. Stay here to learn more about Android 14 and its amazing features.

When Will Android 14 Be Released

There are rumors that Android 14 will change the way we use our phones. Google named it accordingly. The name of Android 14 is Upside Down Cake. Even though there isn’t the exact date or its release is still unknown, it’s under the second developer preview.

However, since the first beta will be released sometime in April, experts claim that we could see the perks of this operating system at the conference Google I/O, that’s about to happen on the 10th May 2023. Moreover, the stability of this OS will probably be reached sometime in July 2023 with its fourth beta version.

What are the greatest features of Android 14

It goes without saying that Android 14 will have to have a great set of features in order to outdo the Android 12 and Android 13. In comparison to Android 13, Android 14 will have improved privacy features and changes, with a focus on blocking the installation of older apps that were developed for older Androids, such as Android 5.1. and older ones.

Some other features include a security tweak, i.e. you will be able to confirm your PIN without needing to hit enter. For those who enjoy creating new emojis, there is great news. You’ll be able to create an emoji wallpaper on your Pixel phone.

Android 14 brings enhanced accessibility features, such as larger fonts, notification flashes, language-related improvements, and regional preferences. For example, you can choose your preferable temperature units, style-measurements, and even set the days of the week as you want. However, our focus here is the improvement of battery life.

Battery life and Android 14

As you could read from the title of this article, Android 14 will let you know when your battery is super low. In other words, you’ll be notified when your battery is at 2%. It will be the last warning before your phone shuts down. However, there won’t be any massive improvements of battery life, in a sense that your battery could last for weeks with you being constantly on the phone.

In comparison with Android 13, which sends notification for your battery life at 20% and 10%, Android 14 with this notification at 2% is a great thing because we know that there are really a few minutes left to finish our activities and plug our phones before it really shuts down.

Which Phones Will Be Able To Use Android 14

After reading these new features, you probably wonder which phones will be able to use this new operating system, Android 14. The second developer preview of this operating system enables you to try these features on your own before the official release.

In order to try these features, including this notification for super low battery life, you need to have at least Pixel 4a (5G), but also Pixel 5, Pixel 5a 5G, Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, and Pixel 7 and 7 Pro. If you aren’t a Pixel user, there’s still a chance that there are apps that can do the similar. You just need to look for them in the store for apps.

Android 14 as a Savior of Battery Life

Generally speaking, it’s not good for your phone when in battery-saving mode to do any activities that drain battery even faster. There are some situations which we cannot influence, and we can’t charge our phones immediately. Thus, this notification is good because it is the last warning, our last chance to plug in our phones before it’s too late. However, it’ll be better that Google improves the battery life. Until then, this notification option will be of o great help.

