Never miss a birthday wish, thanks to Google

Google has unveiled an innovative function in its most recent update to the Contacts application, providing its users with alerts for the birthdays of their loved ones. The technology behemoth has been heavily investing in various means to strengthen connections with friends and family, with a particular emphasis on assisting users in recalling crucial dates such as birthdays. One such example is the Google Messages app, which now showcases birthday chats and cues users to remember the special occasion.

On the other hand, Google Messages also features an additional functionality that notifies users to save a contact's birthday if they send a "happy birthday" message. Additionally, the Conversations widget in Android periodically displays birthdays, which is facilitated by Google Contacts. This comprehensive app synchronizes user data concerning friends and family across various devices, empowering a wide array of helpful features within the Google ecosystem.

Google Contacts might notify you for birthdays soon

Google Contacts is gearing up to introduce an exciting new feature that will assist users in staying connected with their loved ones on their special day. Dubbed "birthday notifications," this feature will enable users to choose particular friends and family members whose birthdays they would like to be reminded of.

This feature has been forcefully enabled, and users can view it in action, as shown below:

The new function is set to enhance the Google Contacts app, providing a more comprehensive suite of tools for users to stay connected with the important people in their lives. With this feature, users will no longer have to worry about forgetting their loved ones' birthdays and can rest assured that they will always be there to wish them a happy birthday.

For individuals who have their date of birth listed in the Google Contacts app, a new option will now appear in the overflow menu located in the top-right corner. This option, "Add birthday notification," will allow users to set reminders for that contact's birthday. Additionally, if a contact's birthday is approaching, a reminder displayed on their contact page will also feature an "Add notification" button.

However, it appears that, unlike Facebook's highly convenient birthday reminders, there is no option available to activate notifications for all contacts simultaneously. Users will have to enable notifications manually for each individual contact. Nonetheless, the silver lining is that user preferences for these notifications will sync across all devices, ensuring that users never miss a loved one's special day, no matter where they are.

Google Contacts' effectiveness relies heavily on users manually entering their contacts' birthdays. However, it would be much more advantageous if Google provided a social media app that would allow users to connect effortlessly with friends while automatically synchronizing their profile information with Google Contacts.

According to 9to5Google, the latest version of a Google application uploaded to the Play Store has been decompiled to reveal potential future features. These decompiled files, known as APKs for Android apps, contain various lines of code that suggest new functionalities that may be in the works.

It is essential to note that Google may or may not ultimately release these features, and our interpretation of them may not be entirely accurate. With the promise of more convenient and useful features on the horizon, Google Contacts' position as a powerful and essential tool for staying connected with loved ones is looking more promising than ever.

