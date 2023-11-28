The Monopoly GO craze is growing like an avalanche with a brand-new event. The timeless board game is now in everyone's pocket and more exciting than ever.

The Monopoly GO Bows and Bandits event in Monopoly GO is a shorter event that will run from November 26, 2023, at 1 PM PT / 4 PM ET to November 29, 2023, at 1 PM PT / 4 PM ET. Players will earn points by landing on Chance, Community Chest, and Railroad spaces.

These points can then be redeemed for a variety of rewards, including:

What are the Monopoly Go Bows and Bandits rewards?

The Bows and Bandits event offers various rewards, starting with a 1-Star Green Sticker Pack at 25 Event Points and culminating in a significant 4-Star Gold Blue Sticker Pack containing 7500 Free Dice Rolls at 17500 Event Points. Each milestone reveals a unique surprise, including sticker packs, complimentary dice rolls, or monetary rewards.

The Monopoly Go Bows and Bandits event promises an exhilarating journey filled with bonuses, guaranteeing that every progression is a step toward a distinctive reward.

Here is a list of all Monopoly Go Bows and Bandits rewards:

20 Event Points – Cash

25 Event Points – 1-Star Green Sticker Pack

40 Event Points – 15 Free Dice Rolls

45 Event Points – Cash

50 Event Points – 15-Minute Rent Frenzy Bonus

55 Event Points – 1-Star Green Sticker Pack

65 Event Points – Cash

60 Event Points – Cash

75 Event Points – Cash

80 Event Points – Cash

90 Event Points – 1-Star Green Sticker Pack

100 Event Points – 10-Minute Cash Boost Bonus

110 Event Points – Cash

115 Event Points – Cash

120 Event Points – 50 Free Dice Rolls

130 Event Points – 700 Free Dice Rolls

150 Event Points – 3-Star Pink Sticker Pack

160 Event Points – Cash

175 Event Points – Cash

200 Event Points – Cash

275 Event Points – 2-Star Gold Orange Sticker Pack

300 Event Points – 10-Minute High Roller Bonus

325 Event Points – Cash

400 Event Points – 100 Free Dice Rolls

450 Event Points – 150 Free Dice Rolls

500 Event Points – Cash

650 Event Points – 4-Star Blue Sticker Pack

750 Event Points – 5-Minute Cash Boost Bonus

800 Event Points – Cash

900 Event Points – Cash

1000 Event Points – 4-Star Blue Sticker Pack

1500 Event Points – Cash

1600 Event Points – 5-Star Purple Sticker Pack

1700 Event Points – 20-Minute High Roller Bonus

1800 Event Points – Cash

2000 Event Points – 800 Free Dice Rolls

3000 Event Points – 4-Star Blue Sticker Pack

3500 Event Points – Cash

4000 Event Points – Cash

17500 Event Points – 4-Star Gold Blue Sticker Pack + 7500 Free Dice Rolls

Players can earn these rewards by reaching certain milestones in the event.

How to win at Monopoly Go Bows and Bandits

The Monopoly GO Bows and Bandits event is a relatively easy event to win, as there are many ways to earn Hat tokens.

However, there are a few things that players can do to increase their chances of success:

Target the railroads: Railroads offer the highest payout and often intersect with ongoing tournaments. When you're within 6-8 squares of a Railroad, up your dice multiplier, as that gives you the highest chance of getting a big payout.

Pay attention to other events: Much of “Bows & Bandits” intersects with “Nessie’s Quest,” which gives you Loch Ness Monster tokens for landing on any of the Railroads. Doing well at that sub-event will give you a high chance of earning dice rolls that you can use to succeed at “Bows & Bandits”.

Use the PEG-E note: The PEG-E note can be used to boost your dice multiplier, which can give you a big advantage in the event.

Redeem your epic myths stars: The Epic Myths event is expiring at the end of November, so it's a good idea to trade in your extra stars for rewards. These can be used to earn dice rolls and cash, which can help you succeed at the “Bows & Bandits” event.

Featured image credit: Monopoly GO/Discord.

