Monopoly Go Bows and Bandits event is here!
The Monopoly GO craze is growing like an avalanche with a brand-new event. The timeless board game is now in everyone's pocket and more exciting than ever.
The Monopoly GO Bows and Bandits event in Monopoly GO is a shorter event that will run from November 26, 2023, at 1 PM PT / 4 PM ET to November 29, 2023, at 1 PM PT / 4 PM ET. Players will earn points by landing on Chance, Community Chest, and Railroad spaces.
These points can then be redeemed for a variety of rewards, including:
What are the Monopoly Go Bows and Bandits rewards?
The Bows and Bandits event offers various rewards, starting with a 1-Star Green Sticker Pack at 25 Event Points and culminating in a significant 4-Star Gold Blue Sticker Pack containing 7500 Free Dice Rolls at 17500 Event Points. Each milestone reveals a unique surprise, including sticker packs, complimentary dice rolls, or monetary rewards.
The Monopoly Go Bows and Bandits event promises an exhilarating journey filled with bonuses, guaranteeing that every progression is a step toward a distinctive reward.
Here is a list of all Monopoly Go Bows and Bandits rewards:
- 20 Event Points – Cash
- 25 Event Points – 1-Star Green Sticker Pack
- 40 Event Points – 15 Free Dice Rolls
- 45 Event Points – Cash
- 50 Event Points – 15-Minute Rent Frenzy Bonus
- 55 Event Points – 1-Star Green Sticker Pack
- 65 Event Points – Cash
- 60 Event Points – Cash
- 75 Event Points – Cash
- 80 Event Points – Cash
- 90 Event Points – 1-Star Green Sticker Pack
- 100 Event Points – 10-Minute Cash Boost Bonus
- 110 Event Points – Cash
- 115 Event Points – Cash
- 120 Event Points – 50 Free Dice Rolls
- 130 Event Points – 700 Free Dice Rolls
- 150 Event Points – 3-Star Pink Sticker Pack
- 160 Event Points – Cash
- 175 Event Points – Cash
- 200 Event Points – Cash
- 275 Event Points – 2-Star Gold Orange Sticker Pack
- 300 Event Points – 10-Minute High Roller Bonus
- 325 Event Points – Cash
- 400 Event Points – 100 Free Dice Rolls
- 450 Event Points – 150 Free Dice Rolls
- 500 Event Points – Cash
- 650 Event Points – 4-Star Blue Sticker Pack
- 750 Event Points – 5-Minute Cash Boost Bonus
- 800 Event Points – Cash
- 900 Event Points – Cash
- 1000 Event Points – 4-Star Blue Sticker Pack
- 1500 Event Points – Cash
- 1600 Event Points – 5-Star Purple Sticker Pack
- 1700 Event Points – 20-Minute High Roller Bonus
- 1800 Event Points – Cash
- 2000 Event Points – 800 Free Dice Rolls
- 3000 Event Points – 4-Star Blue Sticker Pack
- 3500 Event Points – Cash
- 4000 Event Points – Cash
- 17500 Event Points – 4-Star Gold Blue Sticker Pack + 7500 Free Dice Rolls
Players can earn these rewards by reaching certain milestones in the event.
How to win at Monopoly Go Bows and Bandits
The Monopoly GO Bows and Bandits event is a relatively easy event to win, as there are many ways to earn Hat tokens.
However, there are a few things that players can do to increase their chances of success:
Target the railroads: Railroads offer the highest payout and often intersect with ongoing tournaments. When you're within 6-8 squares of a Railroad, up your dice multiplier, as that gives you the highest chance of getting a big payout.
Pay attention to other events: Much of “Bows & Bandits” intersects with “Nessie’s Quest,” which gives you Loch Ness Monster tokens for landing on any of the Railroads. Doing well at that sub-event will give you a high chance of earning dice rolls that you can use to succeed at “Bows & Bandits”.
Use the PEG-E note: The PEG-E note can be used to boost your dice multiplier, which can give you a big advantage in the event.
Redeem your epic myths stars: The Epic Myths event is expiring at the end of November, so it's a good idea to trade in your extra stars for rewards. These can be used to earn dice rolls and cash, which can help you succeed at the “Bows & Bandits” event.
If you do not want to miss out on the following event make sure to join the official Monopoly GO Discord server using the link here.
