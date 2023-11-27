When is Monopoly GO Golden Blitz event

Players are no longer confined to tabletops and cleanup duties, Monopoly GO invites you to hit GO, roll the dice, and amass Monopoly money as you engage with friends, family, and fellow Tycoons worldwide.

In Monopoly GO, you'll explore the world of Monopoly in a whole new way. You'll travel to iconic locations, collect properties, and build houses and hotels. You'll also have the chance to interact with other players from around the world, trade with them, and even make friends.

One such way of communicating and keeping in touch with other players is the Monopoly GO Golden Blitz event and it is just around the corner!

What is Monopoly GO Golden Blitz event?

The Monopoly GO Golden Blitz event is a much-anticipated occasion for players, offering an opportunity to strategically exchange stickers and enhance their sticker collections.

While the exact timing of each event remains unpredictable, they typically occur every three to five days.

To initiate a trade, players tap the event button on the main screen. Two stickers will appear, and the player selects the one they wish to trade. The game will then randomly exchange the selected sticker for another one from the player's collection.

While the specific sticker received is random, the event provides a valuable avenue to optimize sticker collections.

When is the next Monopoly GO Golden Blitz event?

The Monopoly GO Golden Blitz event schedule is somewhat inconsistent, making it challenging to pinpoint the exact date of the next event. However, a review of past events reveals that they typically occur every three to five days.

To provide a reference point, here's a list of recent Monopoly GO Golden Blitz events:

November 24th, 2023 – Big Booty, Great Honor

November 22nd-23rd – Happiness, Camelot

November 20th, 2023 – Good Memory, Big Booty

November 17th, 2023 – Great Honor, Happiness

November 13th, 2023 – Frustration, Happy Trading

Min-maxing your Monopoly GO Golden Blitz event prizes

To maximize gains during the Golden Blitz event, players should adopt a strategic approach:

Identify missing stickers : Carefully review the sticker album to identify the specific stickers that are missing from your collection

: Carefully review the sticker album to identify the specific stickers that are missing from your collection Prioritize surplus stickers : Evaluate the stickers you possess and prioritize those that are readily available for trade

: Evaluate the stickers you possess and prioritize those that are readily available for trade Seek trading partners : Actively seek out trading partners who have the stickers you need. This can be achieved through in-game chat, online communities, or by engaging with friends and fellow players

: Actively seek out trading partners who have the stickers you need. This can be achieved through in-game chat, online communities, or by engaging with friends and fellow players Communicate effectively : Communicate clearly with potential trading partners to ensure a mutually beneficial exchange

: Communicate clearly with potential trading partners to ensure a mutually beneficial exchange Time your trades: Utilize the five daily trades strategically throughout the 12-hour event window

Featured image credit: Monopoly GO.

