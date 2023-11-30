Operation Deep Freeze R6 update delayed

Rainbow Six Siege players eagerly awaiting the new Operation Deep Freeze R6 update will have to wait a bit longer, as Ubisoft has announced a delay "for further testing".

The Rainbow Six Siege's announcement about Operation Deep Freeze R6 update came via a tweet.

An update on the Operation Deep Freeze release. pic.twitter.com/5TLds2izuJ — Rainbow Six Siege (@Rainbow6Game) November 28, 2023

While the delay is disappointing, it's important to remember that a smooth launch is always worthwhile. Ubisoft's commitment to quality control is commendable, and it's better to wait for a polished update than to deal with technical issues and bugs at launch.

What's new at Operation Deep Freeze R6 update?

Operation Deep Freeze R6 update will be available really soon! This season introduces a new operator, Tubarão, a new map, Lair, and a host of other features.

Here's a rundown of what to expect from Operation Deep Freeze R6 update:

New operator: Tubarão

Tubarão is a Defender from Portugal. He is equipped with a Zoto Canister, a throwable device that can slow enemies, freeze devices, and leave footprints behind.

New map: Lair

Lair is a new map set on the coast of Portugal. It is a large, outdoor map with a variety of different environments.

Reputation system update

This season introduces a Reputation System update, and we are now entering a new phase with the Grace Period. Ubisoft has added information about the impacts a player's standing will have in the future and updated the Reputation section to provide more details about a player's standing and what's affecting it.

Rainbow Six Siege Marketplace Beta

On November 12, players will be able to register for a chance to access the new R6S Marketplace, which will enter beta in early 2024. R6S Marketplace is a safe and anonymous web platform for eligible players to trade their eligible items.

Transactions made in R6S Marketplace can only be made using R6S credits, and there will be a 10% transaction fee.

Versus AI Playlist Beta

Ubisoft is adding a playlist with newly designed AI opponents to offer players a space to train in a low-stress environment.

Other tweaks and improvements

Operation Deep Freeze also includes a number of other tweaks and improvements, such as controller remapping, controller deadzone customization, and a new seasonal weapon skin.

R6 Y8S4 release date

There is no official information about R6 Y8S4 release date. Considering that Operation Deep Freeze R6 update has been delayed, it seems that Ubisoft wants to wait a little longer before introducing new features to players.

It would be correct to expect an announcement about the R6 Y8S4 release date in a few weeks.

Featured image credit: Ubisoft.

