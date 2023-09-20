intel meteor lake features release date and more

Intel's 14th-gen Meteor Lake is coming soon

Emre Çitak
Sep 20, 2023
Hardware
|
0

Intel's next-generation Meteor Lake processors are a major departure from the company's previous CPU designs.

With a tile-based chipset design, dedicated AI processing capabilities, and a new kind of cores, Meteor Lake processors are set to offer significant performance and efficiency improvement over previous generations.

But how good is Intel's 14th-generation chip, Meteor Lake really? Let's find out!

Intel has officially given the release date of Meteor Lake - Image courtesy of Intel

What do we know about Intel Meteor Lake so far?

The tile-based chipset design is one of the most significant changes in Meteor Lake. This design allows Intel to mix and match different types of chipsets to create processors that are tailored to specific needs.

The tile-based chipset design of the Meteor Lake will be made up of four tiles:

  • Compute tile: This tile contains the CPU cores
  • SoC tile: This tile contains the display controller, memory controller, and AI processing unit
  • GPU tile: This tile contains the graphics processing unit (GPU)
  • IO tile: This tile contains the input/output (I/O) controllers, such as the PCIe controller and the USB controller

Another key feature of Meteor Lake processors is the dedicated AI processing unit. This unit is designed to accelerate AI tasks, such as image recognition and natural language processing.

This will make Meteor Lake processors ideal for a wide range of applications, including gaming, video editing, machine learning, and more.

Read alsoNo more ''i'' in Intel.

Meteor Lake processors will also feature a new kind of core called the Redwood Cove core. These cores are designed to be more efficient than previous generations of Intel cores, while still delivering high performance.

Intel Meteor Lake features an AI-powered processing unit - Image courtesy of Intel

Meteor Lake is laptop-exclusive

Intel's Meteor Lake processors will be exclusive to laptops, marking the fourth major notebook-exclusive CPU family in the company's portfolio.

This is a departure from Intel's previous strategy of releasing desktop and laptop versions of its new CPUs simultaneously.

When is the Intel Meteor Lake release date?

Intel Meteor Lake, the company's most power-efficient client processor ever made, will launch on December 14, 2023, as Intel described in a blog post.

It offers up to twice the graphics performance of its predecessor and features a number of new features to improve battery life, reduce power consumption, and boost performance.

Feature image credit: Intel.

