FTC case leaks a discless Xbox Series X design

In a recent revelation from documents obtained by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), Microsoft is gearing up for a significant refresh of its Xbox Series X console in 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

Codenamed Brooklin, this unannounced update promises an entirely new design array of exciting features.

This inadvertent FTC case leak provides an exciting glimpse into Microsoft's future plans for its Xbox Series X ecosystem, with a strong emphasis on innovation, design, and immersive gaming experiences. As the company continues to evolve and adapt to changing

Discless Xbox Series X unveiled by FTC

The standout feature of this upcoming Discless Xbox Series X is its strikingly cylindrical design. Departing from the traditional form factor, the new Xbox Series X will lack a disc drive entirely, embracing the all-digital era.

Confidential Microsoft documents disclose that it will boast a capacious 2TB of storage, doubling the capacity of its predecessor. Additionally, a USB-C front port with power delivery will enhance connectivity.

Inside the revamped discless Xbox Series X, Microsoft is introducing Wi-Fi 6E support, Bluetooth 5.2, and a die shrink to 6nm for improved efficiency. This will result in a 15 percent reduction in PSU power consumption while maintaining the same attractive $499 launch price.

Codename Sebille

Accompanying the redesigned Discless Xbox Series X is a brand-new controller codenamed Sebille. This controller promises a more immersive gaming experience with an accelerometer for gyro support. Its striking two-tone color scheme adds visual appeal, while its features include direct cloud connection, Bluetooth 5.2 compatibility, and an updated "Xbox Wireless 2" connection.

The controller is set to deliver precision haptic feedback and innovative VCA haptics that double as speakers. It will also feature quieter buttons and thumbsticks, a rechargeable and swappable battery, modular thumbsticks, and a lift-to-wake function.

Future roadmap and possibilities

Apart from the Discless Xbox Series X, Microsoft's roadmap also includes a refreshed Xbox Series S with 1TB of storage. While a recent Xbox Series S model has been launched in black, there's a possibility of another refresh in 2024, featuring Wi-Fi 6E support and Bluetooth 5.2, alongside the new Xbox controller.

The company's aspirations extend beyond hardware upgrades, with goals for console customization through the Xbox Design Lab program and a potential new Elite controller.

FTC scrutiny and regulation

The FTC has been keeping a close eye on tech companies like Microsoft, particularly in regard to their data collection and privacy practices.

In recent years, the FTC has implemented stricter regulations and oversight mechanisms to ensure that tech giants are held accountable for their handling of user data.

In response to growing concerns about data privacy, Microsoft has committed to enhancing its data protection policies and practices. The company has implemented various measures to improve transparency and user control over data collection and processing.

Advertisement