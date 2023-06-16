No more ''i'' in Intel

Intel has made a bold move by deciding to rebrand its processors. This change, starting with the upcoming Meteor Lake CPUs, introduces a new nomenclature: Intel Core and Intel Core Ultra. Notably, the iconic "i" in Intel's naming scheme will no longer be used, as explained by the blog post of Intel.

This transformation carries deeper implications for the industry and Intel's position within it, marking a departure from their long-held leadership. But why is Intel changing its branding strategy.

Why is Intel rebranding their CPUs?

Intel's traditional dominance in the processor market often resulted in competitors following their lead in product naming and marketing, with AMD being a notable example. However, this rebranding signals a shift in approach. Intel is now adopting a hybrid strategy, drawing inspiration from both AMD and Apple.

For the first time in a while, Intel finds itself chasing its rivals, acknowledging the emergence of a new epoch where their brand may no longer hold the same significance for average consumers.

Simplified naming of complicated processors

The new naming convention places emphasis on the "Core" element while omitting the familiar "i" from processor tiers like i3 and i9. Consequently, a CPU previously referred to as "Intel Core i5-14600K" will now be known as "Intel Core 5 14600K".

This streamlined approach aims to simplify the naming structure, making it more accessible and understandable to users.

Intel's new CPU tiers

Intel's processor tiering will continue to follow the familiar 3/5/7/9 pattern, mirroring AMD's Ryzen CPUs. However, the absence of the "i" designation signifies a departure from previous practices. In a bid to highlight the distinction between mainstream chips and the high-end segment, Intel has introduced two families:

Intel Core

Intel Core Ultra

These are reminiscent of Apple's Pro, Max, and Ultra tiers. While both families feature tier 5 and 7 chips, the Core Ultra line focuses on delivering premium performance.

New generation indicators

To stay aligned with the new branding, Intel is dropping the mention of generation numbers. Previously, CPUs were labeled with generation indicators like "Intel 13th Generation Core i9-13900K Processor." Going forward, the generation will be indicated by the numbers following the tier designation.

Intel prefers the processor number to come after the word "processor" in the full name. For instance, a next-gen CPU would be called "Intel Core Ultra 7 Processor 14700K." While it is likely that people will omit the word "processor" in casual references, the updated approach aims to provide clarity and consistency.

