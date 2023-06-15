We got a new contender in quantum computing

Intel quantum computing
Emre Çitak
Jun 15, 2023
Companies
|
0

We got a new competitor in quantum computing, and it is Intel.

With 12 qubits, this cutting-edge chip marks a pivotal moment in Intel's journey to develop powerful quantum computing hardware that surpasses its competitors

Intel's unique quantum computing strategy

Unlike its competitors, Intel takes a distinct approach to quantum computing by utilizing individual electrons housed in computer chips similar to those found in everyday PCs. This approach allows Intel to leverage its existing chip technology and propel advancements in quantum computing.

While other companies such as IBM, Google, Quantinuum, and IonQ have already offered quantum computers for several years, Intel's fusion of conventional chip technology with quantum mechanics holds the promise of faster progress in the field.

Intel quantum computing
The Tunnel Falls processor, developed by Intel, houses 12 qubits, which are the fundamental units of quantum information

Yes, it's not useful for the standard user but

Although quantum computers are not yet practical for everyday consumers, their potential impact on various industries is immense. Financial services companies seek the computational power of quantum systems to uncover more profitable investments. Materials science researchers aim to revolutionize battery technology, while pharmaceutical companies strive to design more effective drugs.

Governments also see potential in using quantum computers to decode adversaries' encrypted communications. Conventional computers fall short in addressing these complex challenges, but quantum computing's ability to harness the peculiar physics of the ultrasmall offers promising solutions.

The quantum computing race

One striking aspect of quantum computing is the wide range of approaches pursued by different companies. While Intel uses electrons and their quantum mechanical property called spin, IBM and Google employ small electrical circuits made of superconducting materials. IonQ and Quantinuum manipulate charged atoms trapped within their systems.

Other approaches involve neutral atoms and even photons, the fleeting particles of light. At extremely small scales, quantum mechanics takes over, and practically anything can become a qubit, as explained by quantum computing pioneer Seth Lloyd. The challenge lies in effectively manipulating these qubits for computational purposes.

Intel quantum computing
The ultimate goal for Intel and the quantum computing community is to achieve a million qubits, a development that could truly transform the world

Intel's approach and future milestones

Intel remains confident in its chosen path for quantum computing. The recently announced Tunnel Falls processor is already in the manufacturing phase, and Intel is actively designing its successor, along with future models. While 12 qubits represent just a fraction of what is needed for practical quantum computers, Intel is committed to steady improvement and sustained progress.

The next major milestone is achieving a few thousand qubits, which will allow engineers to address the frequent errors in qubit operations. This milestone is expected to be realized within the next three to five years. However, Intel predicts that the transformative point of having a million qubits, which has the potential to change the world, will likely be reached in the early to mid-2030s.

Advertisement

Related content

eu google ad

EU takes on Google: Calls for separation of Ad business
Mail app plug-in support

macOS Sonoma abandons legacy Mail app plug-in support
play store new filters

Find tablet apps on your phone with new Play Store filters
Craig Federighi hints that iOS 17 will support sideloading in the EU

iPhones with a long-awaited feature? Craig Federighi hints that, but only for certain regions
OctoAI

Creating a self-generating AI with OctoAI
Google Home script editor

Create your own automatons with Google Home script editor

Previous Post: «

Comments

There are no comments on this post yet, be the first one to share your thoughts!

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Latest from Softonic

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2023 - All rights reserved