Apple Intelligence's website no longer says "available now", here's why

Apple has made an important change to its web page that advertises Apple Intelligence features. The page no longer says that the AI-powered tech is "available now".

ADVERTISEMENT

The reason why this happened is that the U.S. National Advertising Division directed Apple to either modify the claim, or remove it entirely. Apple has drawn criticism from fans and experts for failing to deliver on its promises. When it launched the iPhone 16, the company had showcased many AI-features such as Priority Notifications, Genmoji, Image Playground, and a ChatGPT. As The Verge reports, Apple's web page carried a footnote that explained that some features were not yet available, or yet to roll out.

However, this was not enough to educate buyers, who eagerly purchased the new phones to use Apple Intelligence. This even led to Apple being sued for false advertising, because the company kept displaying advertisements about the AI features which were clearly not available. Apple had released some AI features like the writing tools and some image editing options last year. But priority notifications were not available until iOS 18.4 was released last month.

The NAD, whose job is to review advertising campaigns for truthfulness, were hardly impressed by these ads. It stated that the footnotes that Apple attached to its web page were neither sufficiently clear and conspicuous nor close to the triggering claims. The agency believed that the listing misled people who believed the features were available at launch. It instructed Apple to discontinue the ad campaign or modify it accordingly. In a press response, Apple said that it disagrees with the NAD's findings, as the features are available now. But, regardless of that, the company has complied with the recommendations on March 29, 2025, to edit the Apple Intelligence listing and remove the words "available now" under the Siri enhancements. It has even removed a video that highlighted some of the features. Apple has also modified its other promotional materials to reflect the current status of Apple Intelligence.

Users are unlikely to be satisfied by these changes, since they have been waiting for the artificial intelligence features to arrive for several months. And there is still no word from Apple on when it would make the features available. It is also worth noting that Apple had only released Apple Intelligence in the U.S. and select countries last year, and only launched them in more regions about a month ago.

Advertisement