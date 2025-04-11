Apple Maps on the web exits beta, adds support for Android devices

Apple has officially launched the web version of Apple Maps, marking the end of its beta phase, which began last year. The service debuted for desktop and tablet web browsers, but now it supports mobile devices too.

Users can access Apple Maps on the web at https://maps.apple.com/ from any web browser, including those who are using Android phones. While this is a welcome surprise, there is no option to sign in with an Apple account. Anyone can use the service for free. But this also means users will not be able to access some features like saved places and custom guides.

The web-based app allows users to explore maps, search for businesses, and find directions, and access curated Guides. However, Apple Maps on the web does not offer the same experience that its apps on iOS, iPadOS and macOS offer, some notable features remain absent such as the transit map and 3D building views.

On the bright side, 9to5Mac reports that Apple introduced a standout feature recently into the web version of Apple Maps, called Look Around, It provides an immersive 360-degree panoramic view of various locations, similar to Google Maps Street View. Users can easily access this feature by clicking the binoculars icon within the web app.

With this new update, the service is poised to attract a broader audience, who now have the option to use Apple Maps alongside their existing navigation tools like Google Maps, Waze, etc. This is a strategic move by Apple to expand its ecosystem. The company has plans to enhance the Apple Maps web experience, promising the inclusion of new features and support for additional platforms in future updates. As the mapping service evolves, the company seems committed to refining the user experience across a wider array of devices.

