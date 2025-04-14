iPadOS 19 will reportedly be more like macOS

iPadOS 19 will reportedly be more like macOS
Agencies Ghacks
Apr 14, 2025
Apple
|
0

Apple is reportedly working on some big changes in iPadOS 19. The upcoming release has been designed to make the tablet operating system more like macOS.

According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, this overhaul comes in response to long-standing complaints from users regarding iPad's software limitations, especially given that its hardware has been outpacing its software capabilities for the past four years, since Apple Silicon chips were introduced.

iPadOS 17 allowed users to resize app windows, but it did not offer an experience that is similar to macOS' Stage Manager.  While the upcoming improvements are set to make iPadOS more Mac-like, and focus on increasing productivity, streamline multitasking, and app window management, Gurman emphasizes that users should temper their expectations for a full macOS experience. That makes sense. It's unrealistic to expect an iPad to offer the same convenience that its desktop counterpart does, some limitations are expected, especially given that the tablet relies on a touch-screen, while Macs have a keyboard and mouse, which helps users multitask, type, draw, play games, etc. with ease. macOS is notably not reliant on the App Store, but it is unlikely that Apple will allow iPad users to sideload apps, other than those in the EU region.

Nevertheless, if true, the move to improve iPadOS in a macOS-like fashion reflects an important shift towards meeting the needs of professional users like graphics designers, editors, who have increasingly relied on iPads for tasks that are traditionally reserved for laptops.

Apple is expected to reveal iOS 19, iPadOS 19, macOS 16 at the Worldwide Developers Conference, which is scheduled to be held from June 9-13, 2025. Many fans are hopeful that this update will represent a significant leap forward, bringing much-needed improvements to the tablet's software capabilities.

Source: 9to5Mac

Advertisement

Related content

Apple Maps on the web exits beta, adds support for Android devices

Apple Maps on the web exits beta, adds support for Android devices
Analysts predict iPhone price hikes as tariffs impact production costs

Analysts predict iPhone price hikes as tariffs impact production costs
Apple is working on an AI Doctor for iPhone's Health App

Apple is working on an AI Doctor for iPhone's Health App
WWDC 2023 Here's what to expect, and where to watch the live stream

WWDC25 to feature online sessions and in-person events at Apple Park

Gurman says Jon Prosser's iOS 19 mockups not representative of actual UI redesign
Apple Intelligence is now available in 6 more countries

Apple Seeds iOS 18.4 RC Ahead of Official Release in Early April

Tutorials & Tips

How to use Personal Voice on iOS 17

How to send GIFs on iPhone: Two different ways

How to factory reset iPhone: Step by step guide

iPhone voicemail not working: How to fix it


Previous Post: «

Comments

There are no comments on this post yet, be the first one to share your thoughts!

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2025 - All rights reserved