iPadOS 19 will reportedly be more like macOS

Apple is reportedly working on some big changes in iPadOS 19. The upcoming release has been designed to make the tablet operating system more like macOS.

According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, this overhaul comes in response to long-standing complaints from users regarding iPad's software limitations, especially given that its hardware has been outpacing its software capabilities for the past four years, since Apple Silicon chips were introduced.

iPadOS 17 allowed users to resize app windows, but it did not offer an experience that is similar to macOS' Stage Manager. While the upcoming improvements are set to make iPadOS more Mac-like, and focus on increasing productivity, streamline multitasking, and app window management, Gurman emphasizes that users should temper their expectations for a full macOS experience. That makes sense. It's unrealistic to expect an iPad to offer the same convenience that its desktop counterpart does, some limitations are expected, especially given that the tablet relies on a touch-screen, while Macs have a keyboard and mouse, which helps users multitask, type, draw, play games, etc. with ease. macOS is notably not reliant on the App Store, but it is unlikely that Apple will allow iPad users to sideload apps, other than those in the EU region.

Nevertheless, if true, the move to improve iPadOS in a macOS-like fashion reflects an important shift towards meeting the needs of professional users like graphics designers, editors, who have increasingly relied on iPads for tasks that are traditionally reserved for laptops.

Apple is expected to reveal iOS 19, iPadOS 19, macOS 16 at the Worldwide Developers Conference, which is scheduled to be held from June 9-13, 2025. Many fans are hopeful that this update will represent a significant leap forward, bringing much-needed improvements to the tablet's software capabilities.

Source: 9to5Mac

