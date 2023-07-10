Sarah Silverman sues OpenAI and Meta for copyright infringement

Sarah Silverman sues OpenAI
Emre Çitak
Jul 10, 2023
Updated • Jul 10, 2023
Comedian Sarah Silverman and two other authors are suing OpenAI and Meta for copyright infringement. They allege that OpenAI's ChatGPT and Meta's LLaMA chatbots were trained on datasets that included their copyrighted books, without their permission.

The datasets in question were allegedly obtained from "shadow library" websites like Bibliotik, Library Genesis, and Z-Library. These websites are known for distributing pirated content.

Silverman, Golden, and Kadrey are seeking statutory damages of $150,000 for each work that was allegedly infringed. They are also seeking injunctive relief, which would prevent OpenAI and Meta from continuing to use the copyrighted works to train their AI models.

AI Technologies and copyright issues

The use of AI technologies to create and distribute content is raising new copyright issues. In the past, copyright law was primarily concerned with protecting the creative expression of authors. However, AI technologies are capable of generating text, images, and other creative content that is indistinguishable from human-created content.

This raises the question of whether AI-generated content is protected by copyright law. Some experts argue that AI-generated content should not be protected by copyright law, because it does not involve the same level of human creativity as traditional forms of creative expression. Others argue that AI-generated content should be protected by copyright law, because it can be just as valuable and original as human-created content.

The lawsuit between Sarah Silverman, Christopher Golden, and Richard Kadrey against OpenAI and Meta is one of the first cases to test the legal boundaries of AI copyright law. The outcome of this case could have a significant impact on the future of AI technologies and the creative industries.

Who is Sarah Silverman?

Sarah Silverman is a comedian, actress, and writer. She is known for her work on television shows like "Saturday Night Live" and "The Sarah Silverman Program".

She has also starred in films like "A Million Ways to Die in the West" and "Ralph Breaks the Internet."

