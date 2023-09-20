Destiny 2 players are battling DDoS attacks
Destiny 2 players are facing an unexpected challenge as Bungie, the game's developer, sheds light on a series of perplexing error codes and disconnection problems. These issues, previously attributed to an in-game crafting exploit, have now been unveiled as the consequence of a coordinated Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attack targeting Bungie.
Destiny 2 has been on quite the rollercoaster ride lately. As the gaming community eagerly awaits the culmination of the Light and Dark saga with The Final Shape expansion, Bungie has introduced the Season of the Witch to tide players over. This latest season delivered a substantial dose of fresh content, including new weaponry, engaging activities, and the long-awaited return of the Crota's End raid.
Destiny 2 DDoS attack 2023 unveiled
The Destiny 2 community initially speculated that the ongoing disconnections and error codes were directly linked to Bungie's efforts to rectify the crafting exploit. Yet, the truth turned out to be more sinister. Bungie's development team recently confirmed that these issues were, in fact, the fallout of Destiny 2 DDoS attack 2023, as Bungie shared via a xeet on September 20.
Over the past couple of days, we've seen a spike in error codes and disconnects. The team has confirmed that these error codes are not related to the planned fixes rolling out for the recent crafting issue and are instead a result of DDoS attacks. While we typically don't confirm…
— Bungie Help (@BungieHelp) September 20, 2023
While game developers typically refrain from disclosing such sensitive information, Bungie made an exception due to the severity of the situation. They stated, “While we typically don’t confirm these types of attacks and do not plan to in the future for general game security reasons, we believe it’s the right thing to do for our players to communicate the added pressure to our systems given recent circumstances”.
Bungie's transparency has been praised
The Destiny 2 community responded positively to Bungie's transparent communication on the Destiny 2 DDoS attack 2023, with one player expressing, "Not pleased with the whole circumstance, but the honesty - for once - is appreciated".
Destiny 2 fans remain hopeful that these issues will be addressed in a timely manner, allowing them to once again immerse themselves in the exciting world of Guardians and the Light.
Featured image credit: Bungie/Steam.
