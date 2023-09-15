X to sit down to table with layoff claimants
Elon Musk's X Corp. has agreed to engage in settlement talks with approximately 2,000 employees who were laid off following the acquisition of Twitter in October 2022.
This development comes after ten months of relentless efforts by Attorney Shannon Liss-Riordan, representing the employees, to persuade Twitter to come to the negotiation table.
According to Bloomberg, private negotiations with a mediator are scheduled for December 1 and December 2. X Corp. is complying with a court order to participate in mediation, as confirmed by an anonymous source familiar with the matter.
Previously, Shannon Liss-Riordan has shared this about the case on X:
Success! #Twitter can't force employees into consolidated discovery for arbitrations (which would reduce its work substantially and limit the evidence we can get) after compelling our nearly 2,000 clients to arbitrate their claims individually. pic.twitter.com/cbf1o7EuV6
— Shannon Liss-Riordan (@SLissRiordan) June 14, 2023
Employees demand arbitration costs and fee-sharing
In a court filing dated August 28, an attorney for X Corp. revealed that Twitter had received more than 2,200 individual demands for arbitration. The sheer volume of cases could potentially lead to filing fees totaling $3.5 million. X Corp. has been attempting to share the arbitration costs equally, especially in jurisdictions where fee-sharing is legally permitted.
This situation stems from a class action filed in November 2022, alleging that Twitter, now known as "X," violated federal and California Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Acts by not providing the required notice and severance to laid-off employees.
In January 2023, a federal judge compelled plaintiffs into arbitration due to their failure to opt out of Twitter's arbitration agreement. However, Liss-Riordan has continued to file numerous arbitrations on behalf of individual ex-Twitter employees. Some of these employees claim that Musk's company has not paid outstanding bills.
Read also: Even the police are against Twitter rebranding.
A step towards resolution
The settlement talks between X Corp. and the approximately 2,000 employees represent a significant step towards resolving the disputes arising from the layoffs.
If successful, this mediated resolution could pave the way for a more amicable and efficient settlement process in similar cases in the future.Advertisement
Comments
Martin, I would appreciate that you do not censor this post, as it’s informative writing.
Onur, there is a misleading statement “[…] GIFs are animated images …”. No, obviously you don’t seem to have take much notice of what you were told back in March regarding; Graphics Interchange Format (GIF).
For example, https://www.ghacks.net/2023/03/31/whats-gif-explanation-and-how-to-use-it/#comment-4562919 (if you had read my replies within that thread, you might have learnt something useful). I even mentioned, “GIF intrinsically supports animated images (GIF89a)”.
You linked to said article, [Related: …] within this article, but have somehow failed to take onboard what support you were given by several more knowledgeable people.
If you used AI to help write this article, it has failed miserably.
AI is stupid, and it will not get any better if we really know how this all works. Prove me wrong.. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4IYl1sTIOHI
Martin, [#comment-4569908] is only meant to be in: [https://www.ghacks.net/2023/07/09/how-to-send-gifs-on-iphone-two-different-ways/]. Whereas it appears duplicated in several recent random low-quality non relevant articles.
Obviously it [#comment-4569908] was posted: 9 July 2023. Long before this thread even existed… your database is falling over. Those comments are supposed to have unique ID values. It shouldn’t be possible to duplicate the post ID, if the database had referential integrity.
Don’t tell me!
Ghacks wants the state to step in for STATE-MANDATED associations to save jobs!!!
Bring in the dictatorship!!!
And screw Rreedom of Association – too radical for Ghacks maybe
GateKeeper ?
That’s called “appointing” businesses to do the state’s dirty work!!!!!
But the article says itself that those appointed were not happy – implying they had not choice!!!!!!
@The Dark Lady,
@KeZa,
@Database failure,
@Howard Pearce,
@Howard Allan Pearce,
Note: I replaced the quoted URI scheme: https:// with “>>” and posted.
The current ghacks.net is owned by “Softonic International S.A.” (sold by Martin in October 2019), and due to the fate of M&A, ghacks.net has changed in quality.
>> ghacks.net/2023/09/02/microsoft-is-removing-wordpad-from-windows/#comment-4573130
Many Authors of bloggers and advertisers certified by Softonic have joined the site, and the site is full of articles aimed at advertising and clickbait.
>> ghacks.net/2023/08/31/in-windows-11-the-line-between-legitimate-and-adware-becomes-increasingly-blurred/#comment-4573117
As it stands, except for articles by Martin Brinkmann, Mike Turcotte, and Ashwin, they are low quality, unhelpful, and even vicious. It is better not to read those articles.
How to display only articles by a specific author:
Added line to My filters in uBlock Origin: ghacks.net##.hentry,.home-posts,.home-category-post:not(:has-text(/Martin Brinkmann|Mike Turcotte|Ashwin/))
>> ghacks.net/2023/09/01/windows-11-development-overview-of-the-august-2023-changes/#comment-4573033
By the way, if you use an RSS reader, you can track exactly where your comments are (I’m an iPad user, so I use “Feedly Classic”, but for Windows I prefer the desktop app “RSS Guard”).
RSS Guard: Feed reader which supports RSS/ATOM/JSON and many web-based feed services.
>> github.com/martinrotter/rssguard#readme
We all live in digital surveillance glass houses under scrutiny of evil people because of people like Musk. It’s only fair that he takes his turn.