In yet another case of Google unintentionally revealing its upcoming products, the tech giant has accidentally leaked its flagship smartphone, the Pixel 8 Pro. This latest leak comes from none other than Google's own online store.

A prominent image on the store displayed the Pixel 8 Pro, leaving little to the imagination about its design and features well before Google's official announcement.

See the accidental leak of the phone prior to the Google Pixel 8 event below, from the xeet by Mishaal Rahman.

Here's a look at the Google Pixel 8 Pro in Porcelain. This image is from the Google Store website, which inadvertently published this image early in the promo page for "Google Subscriptions & Services". Thanks to @android_setting for the tip! pic.twitter.com/nARd4Hz8hk — Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) August 30, 2023

The Pixel 8 event is set for October 4

The anticipation in the tech world has reached its peak as Google gears up for its much-awaited event to unveil the latest addition to its smartphone lineup: the Google Pixel 8. Building on the success of its predecessors, the Pixel 8 event promises to introduce innovative features and enhancements that could potentially redefine the smartphone experience.

Although the phone has already leaked, the Google Pixel 8 event is set to take place on October 4

Now, we cannot live up to the hype of it just because the phone has already leaked accidentally. While specific details about the Pixel 8's design remain under wraps, Google has a history of refining its devices' aesthetics with each iteration.

From the leaked images, it's evident that the Pixel 8 will continue to emphasize a sleek and modern design, potentially introducing new color options to cater to a wide range of user preferences.

Pixel 8 Pro has already taken its place on online platforms

The leaked image showcases the Pixel 8 Pro from various angles, confirming some of the previous rumors and speculations. Notably, the device resembles the prototype images that had surfaced earlier.

One distinctive feature is the placement of rear cameras, integrated into a single glass panel. This design departure sets the Pixel 8 Pro apart from its predecessors.

You are better than this Google

Google's history of accidental leaks is well-known. Despite efforts to maintain secrecy around its upcoming products, the company has repeatedly found itself inadvertently unveiling these devices.

This trend of self-inflicted leaks raises questions about Google's internal processes and the measures it takes to safeguard sensitive information.

Following the leak, tech enthusiasts and the media were quick to pick up on the revelation. Social media platforms were flooded with discussions and debates about the Pixel 8 Pro's design choices and potential features.

The inadvertent nature of the leak also sparked humorous reactions and memes within the tech community.

While unintended leaks can generate unintended buzz, they can also undermine the impact of a formal product launch. Google, despite being a tech giant, has struggled to prevent such leaks.

