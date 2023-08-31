Sustainable and repair-friendly Fairphone 5 released

Different users have different requirements when it comes to selecting a new mobile phone, but there are is some common ground to be found. Device support plays a role, as it determines for how long a device will receive updates, including security updates.

Fairphone 5 may set a new record when it comes to support, as the manufacturer promises to support the device until 2031. This moves support into the realm of Apple and leaves all major Android device manufacturers, including Google, behind it in terms of device support.

Fairphone 5 ships with Android 13 by default. The manufacturer promises that the device will receive at least five Android operating system version updates, which means that it will reach Android 18 at the very least.

Another feature that stands out is that the mobile device uses a modular design. It improves repairability of components, especially since no part of the device is "glued shut" according to the announcement. Fairphone 5 owners may order broken parts from the manufacturer to repair the device "within minutes" at home. While that won't be the case for all types of damages, it is certainly the case for major device components, such as the camera, battery or the SIM slot. All in all, Fairphone 5 features 10 components that owners may swap out by themselves, without having to send in the device for repairs or ask professional shops to do the repairs.

Spec-wise, Fairphone 5 is powered by Qualcomm's QCM6490 processor, which was selected by the manufacturer specifically for Qualcomm's support commitment until 2031. The chip offers mid-range performance, which, may not be sufficient for some use cases, such as high-end gaming, but still a worthwhile upgrade from Fairphone 4.

The AGM G2 appears to use the same chip; you can check out our review of AGM's Glory G1S here.

Here are the main specifications of the Fairphone 5:

8GB RAM

256GB internal storage.

microSD support, up to 2TB.

6.46 inch FullHD+ OLED display with a 1224x2700 resolution.

90Hz screen with 880 nits peak brightness.

162mm x 75.5mm x 10.5mm dimensions.

50MP main camera, F1.88 Sony IMX 800.

1080p @ 30/60 fps and 4K video at 30 fps video capture.

4200mAh removable Li-ion battery.

Wi-Fi (2.4GHz + 5GHz 6GHz) • Bluetooth® 5.2 + LE.

NFC support.

Dual SIM, 5G enabled.

IP55, ICE 60058-2-31 and MIL-810H passed.

The Fairphone 5 is available for 699 EUR in the colors Matte Black, Sky Blue and Transparent Edition.

Closing Words

Fairphone 5 pushes the limits of support on Android to 5 major operating system version upgrades and support until at least 2031. While the original battery of the device will lose some of its capacity over time, it is easy enough to replace it with a new one.

The specs of the device make it a mid-range device, and some might say that the price is high for the hardware that is integrated into the device. There are certainly phones out there that offer better hardware at the same price point, but they may lack in other areas, including support, sustainability or repairability.

The Fairphone is not the right device for people who want the latest and greatest, and that every year, but this is not the target demographic. It is designed for people who want a device that they can rely on for years to come, one that continues to be supported by its manufacturer in all those years, and one that is "made fairer" than comparable devices.

Now You: is the Fairphone 5 a device that you may be interested in?

