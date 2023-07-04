Pixel 8 Pro leak: Google failed to keep another secret

Onur Demirkol
Jul 4, 2023
Google
Not surprisingly, another leak of an upcoming Google Pixel smartphone hit the surface. Google's Pixel 8 Pro may have been seen in fresh images posted on Reddit by someone who is somehow related to Google. Here is the Google Pixel 8 Pro leak! But, seriously, when will Google start keeping secrets?

The Reddit user "annoyingtoread" claimed in a series of postings that he obtained it "from the device team in Google for testing." They then considered using a disposable account, to which someone said, "You really should, considering that in this account, you've even posed pictures of yourself." Later, the original poster deactivated his account.

The device's rounded sides, which will be delightful to rest in our palms, the camera arrangement with three large boy sensors, and the peculiar pattern on the rear glass are all visible. Don't be too critical of the finishes because this is obviously prototype hardware and not finished goods (the gadget might also be held within a case).

Leaked images of Pixel 8 Pro. Credit: "annoyingtoread"

Pixel 8 Pro specs

In addition to the style, these photographs also display some technical information, like 12GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Additionally, there are the words "zuma" and "husky," which have both been linked to the Tensor G3 chipset that we anticipate will power the Pixel 8 Pro and the Pixel 8 Pro as codenames, respectively.

As with any leaks, we should proceed with caution, but this one appears to be real, especially considering the labels on the rear that indicate it is a test device and the fact that the poster has now erased their whole Reddit account.

Related: Leaked Pixel Fold footage shows new folding design

With a 50-megapixel (MP) Samsung primary camera that lets in 50% more light and a 64MP ultrawide Sony camera, the Pixel 8 Pro is said to boast a more powerful camera array. Additionally, contrary to rumors, it appears to have a flat display as opposed to the curved ones found in the Pixel 6 Pro and Pixel 7 Pro models.

Another report claims that it will feature a battery capacity of 5,000 mAh (approximately equivalent to the Pixel 7 Pro) and a little increase in maximum charging speed from 23 to 27 W.

Google and leaks have become a real duo in the past couple of months, especially before the I/O event. Google was getting ready to reveal a new tablet and its new Pixel phones; However, almost all the information about these devices was leaked before the company even admitted that the devices were in progress.

