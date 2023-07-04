Bard has already started writing songs about your secrets

Google has updated its privacy policy to allow the company to use publicly available information to train its artificial intelligence (AI) models. The change, which went into effect on July 1, 2023, applies to all Google products and services, including Google Search, Gmail, and YouTube.

Under the new policy, Google says it will use public data to "improve our services and to develop new products, features and technologies that benefit our users and the public".

The company specifically mentions using public data to train its AI models for Google Translate, Bard, and Cloud AI capabilities.

Can Bard use your private data to train?

Google says it will not use private data, such as information that users have shared with the company through its products and services, to train its AI models. However, the company does not specify how it will distinguish between public and private data.

The update to Google's privacy policy has raised concerns among some privacy advocates, who worry that the company is collecting too much data about its users. Others have argued that the update is necessary for Google to continue developing its AI capabilities.

In the past few days, some people claimed that OpenAI was working with some data that it should not have access to, causing a lot of trouble for the popular AI company.

Ultimately, it is up to each individual to decide whether they are comfortable with Google using their public data to train its AI models. If you are concerned about your privacy, you can review Google's privacy policy and take steps to limit the amount of data you share with the company.

Almost all AI models do this

Google is not the only company that uses public data to train its AI models. Other companies, such as OpenAI, also collect and use public data to train their language models. The use of public data to train AI models is becoming increasingly common. As AI technology continues to develop, it is likely that more companies will start using public data in this way.

The use of public data to train AI models raises a number of privacy concerns. Some people worry that companies may collect and use data about them without their knowledge or consent. Others worry that AI models trained on public data could be used to generate harmful or offensive content.

Despite these concerns, the use of public data to train AI models is likely to continue to grow. As AI technology becomes more sophisticated, companies will need more data to train their models. Public data is a valuable resource for AI companies, as it is large, diverse, and constantly changing.

