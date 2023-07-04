Bard has already started writing songs about your secrets

Google Bard updated privacy policy
Emre Çitak
Jul 4, 2023
Google
|
0

Google has updated its privacy policy to allow the company to use publicly available information to train its artificial intelligence (AI) models. The change, which went into effect on July 1, 2023, applies to all Google products and services, including Google Search, Gmail, and YouTube.

Under the new policy, Google says it will use public data to "improve our services and to develop new products, features and technologies that benefit our users and the public".

The company specifically mentions using public data to train its AI models for Google Translate, Bard, and Cloud AI capabilities.

Google Bard updated privacy policy
Google Bard is still under development, and it is not yet clear how the update to the privacy policy will affect the model

Can Bard use your private data to train?

Google says it will not use private data, such as information that users have shared with the company through its products and services, to train its AI models. However, the company does not specify how it will distinguish between public and private data.

The update to Google's privacy policy has raised concerns among some privacy advocates, who worry that the company is collecting too much data about its users. Others have argued that the update is necessary for Google to continue developing its AI capabilities.

In the past few days, some people claimed that OpenAI was working with some data that it should not have access to, causing a lot of trouble for the popular AI company.

Ultimately, it is up to each individual to decide whether they are comfortable with Google using their public data to train its AI models. If you are concerned about your privacy, you can review Google's privacy policy and take steps to limit the amount of data you share with the company.

Google Bard updated privacy policy
Google says it will not use private data, such as information that users have shared with the company through its products and services, to train its AI models

Almost all AI models do this

Google is not the only company that uses public data to train its AI models. Other companies, such as OpenAI, also collect and use public data to train their language models. The use of public data to train AI models is becoming increasingly common. As AI technology continues to develop, it is likely that more companies will start using public data in this way.

The use of public data to train AI models raises a number of privacy concerns. Some people worry that companies may collect and use data about them without their knowledge or consent. Others worry that AI models trained on public data could be used to generate harmful or offensive content.

Despite these concerns, the use of public data to train AI models is likely to continue to grow. As AI technology becomes more sophisticated, companies will need more data to train their models. Public data is a valuable resource for AI companies, as it is large, diverse, and constantly changing.

Advertisement

Related content

google cloud money laundering

Google Cloud unveils AI-powered tool to combat money laundering
Google is shutting down Album Archive, here's how to export your data

Google is shutting down Album Archive: here's how to export your data
Google Lens skin condition

Google Lens skin condition search can tell you about the mole on your arm
ChatGPT vs Bing vs Google Bard

Google forced to delay Bard rollout in the EU again
eu google ad

EU takes on Google: Calls for separation of Ad business
play store new filters

Find tablet apps on your phone with new Play Store filters

Previous Post: «

Comments

There are no comments on this post yet, be the first one to share your thoughts!

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Latest from Softonic

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2023 - All rights reserved