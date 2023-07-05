Kaspersky reveals malicious Chrome extensions

malicious chrome extensions
Onur Demirkol
Jul 5, 2023
Google
|
0

Kaspersky has revealed a list of malicious Google Chrome extensions in its blog post. The company has discovered over 30 Google Chrome extensions with malicious payloads that have received a combined 87 million downloads. One of the apps even had over 9 million downloads. The blog post also suggested users ways to defend themselves against these kinds of situations

The company's investigation was sparked by the discovery of the PDF Toolbox plugin, which allowed users to view any page and have any code placed on it. Additional investigations turned up a total of 34 harmful extensions, each of which was advertised as performing a particular function.

Although the browser add-ons have already been taken down from the Chrome Web Store, Kaspersky is quick to stress that users should check the list of suspicious add-ons and take any harmful ones off their devices because they will still be present. Here is the full list of extensions:

  • Autoskip for Youtube
  • Soundboost
  • Crystal Adblock
  • Brisk VPN
  • Clipboard Helper
  • Maxi Refresher
  • Quick Translation
  • Easyview Reader view
  • PDF Toolbox
  • Epsilon Ad blocker
  • Craft Cursors
  • Alfablocker ad blocker
  • Zoom Plus
  • Base Image Downloader
  • Clickish fun cursors
  • Cursor-A custom cursor
  • Amazing Dark Mode
  • Maximum Color Changer for Youtube
  • Awesome Auto Refresh
  • Venus Adblock
  • Adblock Dragon
  • Readl Reader mode
  • Volume Frenzy
  • Image download center
  • Font Customizer
  • Easy Undo Closed Tabs
  • Screence screen recorder
  • OneCleaner
  • Repeat button
  • Leap Video Downloader
  • Tap Image Downloader
  • Qspeed Video Speed Controller
  • HyperVolume
  • Light picture-in-picture
malicious chrome extensions
Kaspersky

Palant found an "additional functionality"

"It all began when cybersecurity researcher Vladimir Palant found an extension called PDF Toolbox containing suspicious code in the Chrome Web Store. At first glance, it was a perfectly respectable plugin for converting Office documents and performing other simple operations with PDF files," said Kaspersky in the blog post.

"PDF Toolbox boasted an impressive user base and good reviews, with close to two million downloads and an average score of 4.2. However, inside this extension interesting “additional functionality” was discovered: the plugin accessed a serasearchtop[.]com site, from where it loaded arbitrary code on all pages viewed by the user," it continued.

According to the blog post, Palant found "a couple dozen" extensions on the Chrome Web Store accessing the same server. All these extensions had over 87 million downloads.

Advertisement

Related content

pixel 8 pro leak

Pixel 8 Pro leak: Google failed to keep another secret
Google Bard updated privacy policy

Bard has already started writing songs about your secrets
google cloud money laundering

Google Cloud unveils AI-powered tool to combat money laundering
Google is shutting down Album Archive, here's how to export your data

Google is shutting down Album Archive: here's how to export your data
Google Lens skin condition

Google Lens skin condition search can tell you about the mole on your arm
ChatGPT vs Bing vs Google Bard

Google forced to delay Bard rollout in the EU again

Previous Post: «

Comments

There are no comments on this post yet, be the first one to share your thoughts!

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Latest from Softonic

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2023 - All rights reserved