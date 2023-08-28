Time to bid farewell to Facebook Messenger Lite for Android

Meta has confirmed that it's shutting down Messenger Lite, a simplified version of its Messenger app. Users of the Lite version are receiving messages encouraging them to switch to the regular Messenger for chatting. The Lite app is no longer available for new users on the Google Play Store, and it will be inaccessible for existing users after September 18.

TechCrunch reports that Messenger Lite will be discontinued starting from September 18, 2023. The reasons behind this decision are currently unclear, but the news has been confirmed, and users have already been informed about the upcoming change. Messages have been sent to Messenger Lite users to notify them of the app's discontinuation.

@facebook @Meta this is a true bummer. It will probably be the end of using messenger for me. I don't live in a high network signal zone and messenger lite works 100% when regular messenger can't even load a single thing . Smh stupid pic.twitter.com/imqQ5WtErG — J nonya (@Joshua2Jared) August 24, 2023

What is Facebook Messenger Lite for Android?

Messenger Lite is a simplified version of the primary Messenger app, providing just a few essential features. Additionally, it takes up much less storage space, although the precise reduction varies based on the specific device and version of the app you have installed.

Originally introduced in 2016 for Android devices with lower processing power, Messenger Lite was designed to conserve storage space and resources by offering only the essential Messenger features. Despite its launch on iOS in 2018, it was discontinued in 2020.

Data from mobile analytics firm data.ai indicates that combined global downloads of the Lite apps were around 760 million, with the highest numbers in India, Brazil, and Indonesia. In comparison, the United States ranked eighth in lifetime downloads.

This development follows Meta's recent announcement that Messenger will no longer support SMS messages after September 28, 2023.

What to do now?

While Meta plans to introduce end-to-end encryption for Messenger by the end of the year, it's discontinuing Messenger Lite. Users of Messenger Lite have two options: switch to the main Messenger app or consider using Facebook Lite, an alternative to the regular Facebook app with a built-in chat feature that doesn't require the separate Messenger app.

