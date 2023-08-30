Facebook takes down over 7,700 accounts
In a significant move towards curbing misinformation campaigns, Facebook, the social media giant under Meta Platforms, has taken down a staggering number of over 7,700 accounts associated with a Chinese misinformation campaign.
This campaign, according to a recent report by Forbes, has been linked to individuals connected to Chinese law enforcement. This takedown marks a significant effort by the platform to address disinformation and maintain the integrity of its user base.
The misinformation campaign
Meta Platforms, which owns Facebook and Instagram, recently revealed that it had exposed a misinformation campaign orchestrated by individuals with ties to Chinese law enforcement. This revelation highlights the platform's ongoing efforts to identify and eradicate disinformation activities that can impact its user community.
The extent of this takedown is substantial. A total of 7,704 Facebook accounts, 954 Facebook pages, 15 Facebook groups, and 15 Instagram accounts were identified and subsequently removed due to their involvement in disseminating misleading information.
Coordinated inauthentic behavior
The takedown underscores the prevalence of coordinated inauthentic behavior on social media platforms. The individuals behind these accounts were found to be engaging in activities that violated the platforms' policies, which included spreading deceptive content and manipulating public opinion.
The campaign's reach extended beyond Facebook, as it involved Instagram accounts and Facebook groups as well. This cross-platform approach demonstrates the adaptability of such campaigns in targeting multiple online spaces simultaneously.
Meta's response to this situation showcases its commitment to accountability. By identifying and removing accounts linked to this campaign, the platform takes a proactive stance in ensuring the credibility and reliability of the content shared across its platforms.Advertisement
